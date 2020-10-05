Who Is Beta In 'The Walking Dead'? Learn More About Character

AMC released the most recent episode of The Walking Dead on October 4. Episode 16 of The Walking Dead season 10 has been one of the most unsettling one’s this season. The episode was named ‘The Certain Doom’ and saw the lead characters get entangled in some of the most nerve-wracking situations. One of the key highlights of the episode was Beta’s death. Read on to find out, “Who is Beta in The Walking Dead?”

Who is Beta in The Walking Dead?

Well, at the moment Beta is dead. However, the character was one of the lead antagonists on the AMC for the past two seasons. Fans of The Walking Dead know it all too well that the actor behind the mask of Beta is Ryan Hurts, who is best known for his appearance in Sons of Anarchy. However, the character’s backstory is left largely untold by the showrunners. Fans of the show, who would have carefully watched the Season 10 episode Look at the Flowers, might remember that Beta before the outbreak, used to be a famous country singer.

Source: @ThArkhamKnight (Twitter)

He performed under the stage name Half Moon. Then at some point during the ensuing chaos of the zombie apocalypse, Half Moon lost his mind and became the ardent follower of Alpha. Alpha turned him into a savage monster, who only knew how to take orders and kill. After Alpha is murdered by Negan, Beta is left alone to guide the tribe of whisperers. In the episode, fans can see that a delusional Beta consults Alpha’s severed head about how he is supposed to lead the whisperers.

Given that Beta used to be a country singer, it makes sense why he enjoys listening to his old music. In the episode Walk With Us, Mary and Beta are tackling each other and she accidentally tears off a portion of his mask, revealing one side of his face. Another whisperer soon recognizes Beta’s face and remarks that Beta’s voice seems recognisable. But, the unforgiving Beta quickly silenced the whisperer with his knife. Beta’s true identity was first teased by the creators of The Walking Dead in an episode of Fear the Walking Dead. In Season 5 episode 14, Today and Tomorrow, there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of actor Hurst wearing a cowboy hat, suggesting that Beta had once been a famous country singer.

Who kills Beta in The Walking Dead Season 10?

It’s Daryl (Norman Reedus) who kills Beta. A large portion of the survivor's group is hiding in the abandoned hospital. The group quickly changes tactics when the zombie herd begins moving back towards the hospital. They silently begin assassinating the masked Whisperers hiding among the undead.

Beta becomes manically angry when he sees Lydia killing the whisperers. However, before the barbarian can carve his path between the zombie hoard and reach Lydia, his path is blocked by the new hero Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Negan who has been engaged in acts of redemption for the past few seasons intends to protect young and innocent Lydia with all his might.

But, it is not easy when you are up against a savage brute like Beta. Beta tosses a zombie at Negan, who is toppled and falls to the ground. However, in one of the most violent sequences this season, Daryl sinks his dual blades into Beta’s eyes. The Whisperer leader screams and stretches his arms out wide and the walkers begin to devour Beta. Beta sinks into the cold arms of death with a smile.

Image Source: The Walking Dead (Instagram)

