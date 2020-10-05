'The Walking Dead' Showrunner Angela Kang Explains How COVID-19 Changed Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead fans are waiting for its season 10 finale episode since April 2020. The production on the series was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, it was announced that the show will end with its 11th season and a spinoff series is also in development focusing on Carol and Daryl. There will be a six-episode “bridge” between its current and next instalment. Now showrunner Angela Kang disclosed what has changed for the series’ filming due to COVID-19.

'The Walking Dead' showrunner reveals how pandemic change the season 10 finale

In a recent conversation with Digital Spy, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang opened up about how the final product has been affected due to COVID-19. She said that they were deep into writing season 11 and were planning a big season opener, as they always do. She stated that it had hundreds of zombie extras and people just smashed up against each other’s faces.

Angela Kang asserted that as the time went by, it became “really clear” to her that it was not feasible, smart or responsible to shoot that right away, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. She mentioned that the studio asked her to pivot on doing some stories that could extend out of season 10 and bridge the audiences between what had been their planned finale and where they want to pick up the next season.

Kang noted that the episodes are now designed to have “fewer people” per episode. Talking about the extra six instalments, she said that they deep dive into TWD characters. She mentioned that they came out of the circumstances that the world is facing, but in a way creatively, and she really enjoyed the challenge.

Lauren Cohan, who made a comeback in season 10 finale as Maggi Rhee also talked about the connecting episodes. She said that the first episode of the ‘bridge’ for her is the most exciting The Walking Dead episode she has ever read. The actor mentioned that she was terrified, but was also amazed by it. Cohan stated that the COVID-19 restrictions are creating “really scary” episodes. She called them, “very, very, very detailed” and noted that it is great.

