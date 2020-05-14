Filmyzilla Leaks 'Day Dreamer' Web Series For Download; Read Here

Day Dreamer is one of the latest rom-com web series that has recently been released on MX Player. This acclaimed web series has recently been leaked online by Filmyzilla. Although the series was released on MX Player on May 6, 2020, it has now been leaked on other illegal streaming portals. This leak is now being considered as a major threat to the profit of the series, Day Dreamer.

Several other web series has also previously been leaked by the illegal streaming platform. As already mentioned, this form of content leak can harm the content creators. Not only do these actions encourage piracy but they also increase the number of people illegally downloading material. Before the Day Dreamer web series leak, Filmyzilla has leaked web series like Beer Boys Vodka Girls, Hasmukh, Gullak, Ateet, and many more.

About the web series

Day Dreamer is a Turkish series that has been dubbed in Hindi. The Turkish web series was first released in 2018-2019 and is currently dubbed in several other languages including Hindi for several audiences. The Day Dreamer web series stars, Demet Özdemir, Can Yaman, Öznur Serçeler, Berat Yenilmez, Özlem Tokaslan, and Birand Tunca in pivotal roles.

The plot of Day Dreamer revolves around a young girl with ambitions of becoming a writer, her parents are forced to choose between an arranged marriage and finding a decent job. Embarking on a new career at an advertising agency, she soon falls for her boss.

Also read | Filmyzilla Leaks Beer Boys Vodka Girls Web Series Online; Check Details

But now, the Demet Özdemir and Can Yaman starrer web series, Day Dreamer has been leaked online on Filmyzilla. While it's available for streaming on MX Player. This leak allows users a free download of the content. MX Player subscribers are reportedly loving the series. Now that the Day Dreamer web series is leaked it will seriously impact the producers' earnings.

Also read | Filmyzilla Leaks Disney Hotstar Web Series 'Hundred' For Download, Read Here

In the last couple of years, there has seen a significant rise in piracy in the country. Such content leaks not only impact the content creators' revenues but also promote the use of this pirated material by others. DMCA and other regulatory authorities have been working on to curb this illegal activity.

Also read | 'Bhaukaal Web Series' Leaked Online For Download; Filmyzilla Exploits Again

Also read | 'Good Newwz' Full Movie's HD Print Leaked Online By Filmyzilla

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.