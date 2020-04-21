'Bhaukaal Web Series' Leaked Online For Download; Filmyzilla Exploits Again

Bhaukaal web series is the latest victim of a cyber-attack. The Mohit Raina-starrer web series has been leaked online by Filmyzilla. Although the series was released on MX Player on March 6, 2020, it has now been leaked on other illegal streaming portals. This leak is now being considered as a major threat to the profit of the series.

The illegal streaming platform has previously leaked several other web series. As mentioned before, this kind of content leak can damage the producers of the content. These acts not only promote piracy but also increases the number of people illegally downloading content. Before Bhaukaal web series leak, Filmyzilla has leaked web series like Hasmukh, Gullak, Ateet, Beer Boys Vodka Girls, and many more.

Trailer of ‘Bhaukaal’ web series

Mohit Raina’s ‘Bhaukaal’ leaked by Filmyzilla

Bhaukaal is the original web series by MX Player. The web series stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhant Kapoor, and Bidita Bag. Bhaukaal web series was launched on March 6, 2020. The series has been directed by Jatin Wagle. This web series has been produced under the Applause Entertainment banner.

Bhaukaal is a story about SSP Naveen Sikhera. He has been sent to Muzzafarnagar to reduce the gang based crimes in the city. The crime rate in Muzzfarnagar in Bhaukaal web series has led it to become the crime capital of the country. In the series, the city is ruled by two gangs, the Shaukeen gang and the Dhedha brothers.

But now, this Mohit Raina starrer web series has been leaked online. Even though it is available for streaming on MX Player, Filmyzilla has leaked it online. This leak allows users to download the content for free. The series is being loved by MX Player subscribers. Now that Bhaukaal web series has been leaked it is severely going to affect the profits of the producers.

Piracy has seen a major rise in the country in the last few years. These content leaks not only affect the profits of the content producers but also encourage other people to use this pirated content. DMCA and other governing authorities have been trying to curb this illegal activity.

