Filmyzilla Leaks 'Undekhi' Web Series For Download

Filmyzilla has released Undekhi web series on its website, and the movie is illegally available for the public to download. The Surya Sharma and Abhishek Chauhan starrer show is been loved by fans. Here is all you should know about the web series.

Filmyzilla leaks Undekhi web series

Undekhi is a 2020 web series that has been released on Sony LIV. This series is created by Siddharth Sengupta and stars Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Abhishek Chauhan in leading roles. This show is produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Edgestorm Ventures. While the show was directed by Ashish R. Shukla. A total of 10 episodes have been released and the show has been getting a lot of attention from fans too. Here is what the web series is about.

Undekhi is as show set in the state of West Bengal and the story of this web series revolves around a couple of police officers who are investigating a murder in the jungles of Sunderbans. The police officers go in the jungle with the local people to find a mutilated dead body of the girl and a cop named Dibakar Sarkar. The villagers find the body and inform the investigating officer Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The body seems to be very old and it is shown that the man was murdered at first and then eaten by wild animals. The story then connects to two missing girls from a tribal area nearby.

Filmyzilla is a piracy website that has leaked many films and series over the years. This website is known for leaking films and web series right before its premiere. Apart from Undekhi, Filmyzilla has also leaked several films and series on their platform. Some of its latest targets of the website are shows and movies like The Fault In Our Stars, Simran The Lost Soul and Gulabo Sitabo.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

