Filmyzilla Leaks 'Gulabo Sitabo' Movie To Watch Online And Download

Filmyzilla is an illegal online piracy website like TamilRocker, Movierulz, 123movies and others. The notorious site releases movies and shows on their platform wrongfully as soon they hit the theatres or streaming platforms. The latest victim of the site is the recently released much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo. Read to know more.

Filmyzilla leaks Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana star as the leads in Gulabo Sitabo. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie was initially set to release in theatres but was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It was later announced that the film will miss its theatrical release and will stream directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Now as soon as Gulabo Sitabo premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the notorious site Filmyzilla has leaked the movie. Such an act creates a big issue for the makers as people who do not have a subscription of the OTT platform can opt to watch the film on the illegal site. What burden the makers more is that other unlawful sites like YesMovies, FMovies, 123Movies, Filmywap, OnlinMoviesWatch are also following the step. However, watching the film on such websites ruins the experience and is ethically wrong.

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It is banked by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza Sheikh and Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Rastogi along with Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Farruk Jafar, Srishti Shrivastava, Nalneesh Neel and others. It has received mix reviews from the critics and currently has 7.2/10 on IMDb. The plot revolves around two tricky men who get caught up in a game one-upmanship.

Gulabo Sitabo is the second directorial collaboration of Shoojit Sircar with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. He previously worked with Amitabh in Piku (2015) and with Ayushmann in his debut film Vicky Donor (2012), both praised by the audiences. Shoojit has also produced Pink (2016) which stars Amitabh in a prominent role. The soundtrack of Gulabo Sitabo is composed by Shantanu Moitra.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

