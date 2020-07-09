Filmyzilla Leaks 'Simran The Lost Soul' Web-series To Watch Online And Download

Recently OTT platform Prime Flix released a new horror series, Simran The Lost Soul on its platform on July 4, 2020. However, Prime Flix's new show has fallen prey to online piracy. The show has been leaked on the piracy website, Filmyzilla recently. This leak is considered a major loss for the makers of Simar The Lost Soul. Read further ahead to know more about Simran The Lost Soul web series.

Filmyzilla leaks Simran The Lost Soul

The web series featured Ankush Rampal and Nibedita Paal in the lead characters of Simran The Lost Soul. The Sweety Walia directorial also has an ensemble cast including Akanksha Puri, Karan Sharma, Gopi Bhalla, Keval Dasani, and Mukesh Tiwari. The bold web-series is based on horror and supernatural drama.

Now as soon as Simran The Lost Soul premiered on Prime Flix, the notorious site Filmyzilla leaked the web-series. Such an act creates a big issue for the makers as people who do not have a subscription of the OTT platform can opt to watch the film on the illegal site. What burdens the makers more is that other unlawful sites like YesMovies, FMovies, 123Movies, Filmywap, OnlinMoviesWatch are also following the step. However, watching the web-series on such websites ruins the experience and is ethically wrong.

The last couple of years have seen an extreme level of increase in illegal releases of shows and websites by piracy sites. Many actors and industry insiders have been asking fans to not fall prey to such illegal practices. Additionally, DMCA and other regulatory authorities have been working on to curb such illegal practices that have become rampant.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

