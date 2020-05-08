Is Netflix Film 'The Stand At Paxton County' Based On A True Story?

The Stand At Paxton County is a thriller movie that can be streamed on Netflix. Directed by Brett Hedlund and written by Carl Morris and David Michael O’ Neill, the show stars Jacqueline Toboni, Michael O’ Neill, and Tyler Jacob Moore in the lead roles. Ever since the movie has premiered, fans of the film have been wondering if it is based on a true story. Read on to find out.

The plot of 'The Stand at Paxton County'

The Stand At Paxton County is a movie which revolves around a U.S. Army combat medic named Janna Connelly. She is summoned home to help her estranged father after he suffers a heart attack. Janna discovers that while she was gone, her family’s once-pristine ranch had fallen into disrepair.

Janna finds out that a local Sheriff with villainous ties is targeting local ranchers' livestock. The sheriff intends to confiscate the livestock under shady pretences, which in turn is putting the ranchers out of business. Janna finds herself confronting her buried emotional past as she takes a stand against corrupt political forces. Soon, she unravels secrets that the authorities had never wanted to come in front of the public's eye.

The movie highlights how activist groups abuse their powers and take advantage of ranchers. The movie also throws light on how special interest groups created loopholes in laws that were passed in the name of helping needy animals. It shows how laws that were made to protect animals from exploitation were eventually used to target local ranchers to go out of business.

Is the story true?

According to various media portals, the movie is based on true events. The director of the film, in an interview with a leading media portal, revealed that the movie is based on the story of a father-daughter duo in North Dakota. He further revealed that the film took their real-life events and adopted those into a Hollywood-type story.

Watch the trailer of The Stand at Paxton County

