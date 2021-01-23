'Finding Alice' Ending Explained - Was Harry's Death An Accident Or A Murder?

Finding Alice is another great show to have graced the OTT world this year. The show features big stars like Keeley Hawes and Joanna Hunley among many others, who have earned nothing but applause and praises from viewers for their performances on the show. Finding Alice's ending has become a much-talked-about phenomenon on social media, here's why.

Finding Alice Ending Explained

Finding Alice follows the story of Alice (played by Keeley Hawes) who finds her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs one night and suddenly sees herself being the prime suspect of the case. Was Harry's death an accident or a murder? Who would kill Harry and why? And how Alice copes with it all sets the premise of the show.

After reporting her husband's death, a series of incidents and revelations take place. First, the post-mortem reports reveal that Harry was severely bruised on his upper arms before the accident took place. Upon hearing this, police turn their suspicion towards Alice's daughter Charlotte, Harry's business associate Tanvi and his sister Nicola. After they're ruled out due to lack of evidence, another big secret unfolds with the entry of George, who claims to be Harry's son and is looking for his share of the inheritance. Later in the episode, it's found out that George only recently discovered Harry and that he met him on the night of his death. Meanwhile, the CCTV that was spotted by the police in the earlier episodes and was presumably turned off during the incident is later revealed to have been working all this while and gives away big evidence to Alice and Charlotte. The CCTV reveals that there was a man standing on the stairs with Harry right before his death.

Upon confronting George, he confesses to having met Harry and that he lost his footing while they were talking, following which he panics and runs away. Right when it seems like the plot is going nowhere, Charlotte finds out from the CCTV footage that George was actually recording the incident on his phone. Alice then steals George's phone and listens to the voice recordings, which proves that Harry was indeed a father to him and that George had actually come to threaten him, which immediately concludes before Harry is heard falling down. Meanwhile, the viewers are surprised with another possible secret, which hints at Harry's business associate Tanvi and that maybe she knows a lot more about Harry than what was previously perceived. Alice and Tanvi agree to work with each other.

In the finale, it is revealed that George is a hacker as he breaks into the smart house' security system to keep tabs on Alice and Charlotte. After what seems like a rollercoaster, the viewers are finally allowed to grieve with the characters as Alice and Charlotte finally share an emotional moment together. The series ends with Alice looking to start a new life as she considers trying for a baby again with the frozen semen left by Harry.

Finding Alice is 6 episodes long, each with a duration of 60 minutes. Surprisingly, every episode was uploaded at the same time on the ITV HUB website/app so that the viewers can binge in one go.

