'Days Of Our Lives' Comings And Goings, Spoilers And More For January 25, 2021

Days of Our Lives has had a successful run in the soap opera universe with nearly 14,000 + episodes from when it started on November 8, 1965. The show has seen many comings and goings from the fans favourite stars. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode and its latest spoilers.

Days Of Our Lives Comings and Goings

Victoria Konefal

Last fall, shattering news of Victoria leaving the show had broken the Internet. In the DOOL universe, Konefal's character Ciara was presumed to be dead due to a car accident when in reality she was abducted by Vincent. This meant that the actress had to exit the show for the time being. Her exit also facilitated actress Kristian Alfonso's exit. Since the dreadful farewell, Konefal has had only made appearances in Ben's dreams. Fortunately, Soap Opera Digest confirmed that the actress will make a return in the upcoming episode on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Leann Hunley and Thaao Penghlis

The star who has been doing the rounds in the DOOL universe since 1982 is Leann Hunley as the character Anna. Both Anna and Thaao Penghlis, who plays Tony, will make their return in the latest episode. The fan-favourite couple has left fans hyped with the news of their comeback, as per an article on Soap Opera Spy.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers through January 25

According to Fame10, spoilers for DOOL hints at two main plots. With Xander spilling the beans about Philip and Victor, violence may go down in Salem this week. Consequently, if Tony reveals to Kristen in one of their visits what Brady is really going through while tirelessly protecting Philip, she could possibly turn on him. Meanwhile, on the other side of the town, with Gabi back in the picture, Kate's insecurity about her relationship with Jake may go through the roof, possibly creating drama. Teasers also imply that Robert might ask Jake if he still has feelings for Hernandez.

With Anna coming back this week, she may give her friendly advice to Abby on marriage. There may also be a face-to-face confrontation between Gwen and Abby. And now for the much-awaited news, with Ciara coming back and Ben trying to move on, DOOL spoilers imply a possible love triangle between the former couple and Claire.

