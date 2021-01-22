Billie Eilish Croons In Spanish With Rosalia In "Lo Vas A Olvidar" | Watch Here!

Billie Eilish has become quite a sensation since her jaw-dropping debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" released in 2019. The five-time Grammy award-winning artist recently collaborated with young Spanish vocal sensation Rosalia in the hauntingly beautiful music video for their Spanish-language collab Lo Vas A Olvidar, which she dropped this Thursday. Rosalia and Billie Eilish are seen in this hauntingly beautiful, yet moody music video, where both are seen crooning sombre lyrics surrounded by total gloom. Watch this music video here:

More about Billie Eilish's new song with Rosalia

Rosalia and Billie Eilish are seen in the new music video titled Lo Vas O Olvidar which was produced by Eilish's brother FINNEAS. The track will appear in the upcoming special episode of HBO’s Euphoria, “Part 2: Jules." In Billie Eilish's new song, the 19-year-old stands under a dim spotlight, then sits on her knees in black sand, surrounded by total gloom. Rosalía, 27, is revealed lying in the same sand, under a brighter light, as she launches into the sombre song with her angelic vocals. Eilish's face is then illuminated, framed by her signature neon green hair before she offers her own distinctive sound. Translated to English, they sing: 'Tell me if you still miss me / Tell me if you still won't forgive me / What will you do with all this poison? Nothing good / Tell me if you still miss me.'

Eilish covers up in all black for the video, her hands manicured with long clear nails and clear sculpted flowers. Rosalía also sports the avant-garde claws with a grey Christian Dior knit turtleneck bib over a matching grey bra with high-waisted distressed jeans and a black puffer jacket. They harmonize in the chorus, which is sung partially in English: 'Are you going to forget it? Can you let it go? / Can you let it go? Are you going to forget it? / Can you let it go? Are you going to forget it?'. Billie Eilish told Apple Music that the release of the song has been "long overdue", as they had written most of the song in January 2019, as reported by Daily Mail. The title of the song "Lo Vas O Olvidar", which loosely translates to Spanish, "You Will Forget Her", also appears on the second of the two special Euphoria episodes, titled F**k Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob, streaming Friday, January 22 on HBO Max, ahead of the show's second season.

What's next for Billie Eilish?

Eilish had dropped a series of singles since her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. She had released “Everything I Wanted” shortly before she and brother/collaborator FINNEAS swept the Grammy Awards in January 2021, followed by “No Time to Die,” the theme song from the still-unreleased James Bond film of the same name. The single "my future", followed last July. iHeart Radio reported that Billie Eilish was working on "a new album", which may release 'in the coming years'. Watch her speak about making some of the best music in recent years, and whether if she's working on something anew!

Billie says there won’t be a new album this year but that she will be working on one in an interview at @iHeartRadio’s #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/yfEoyojsxT — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

