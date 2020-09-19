'Flower Of Evil' Makers Release Funny BTS Video From Upcoming Episode, Watch Here

The Flower of Evil is a South Korean drama series which is a crime thriller. The premise of the show is based on a man who tries to hide his criminal past by taking on a new identity. However, his detective wife is on his trail and tracks down his mysterious past. The show stars Lee Joong-Ki and Moon Chae-won in the lead roles. A sneak-peek of the upcoming episode was released recently. Here's what this is about.

BTS from The Flower of Evil sets gives a sneak peek to the upcoming episode

A BTS video from The Flower of Evil was released earlier in the day. The clip begins with the two leads, Lee Joong-Ki and Moon Chae-Won rehearsing for their parts together. Lee takes on a cold facade when the cameras are rolling but as soon as the shooting stops, he smiles and laughs on the sets. The atmosphere immediately changes to one of mirth and frolic.

Next Kim Ji-Hoon is seen rehearsing with Jang Hee-Jin for the part where he stabs her. They laugh and crack jokes that it seems as if the stabbing action is happening all of a sudden. Kim adds that maybe the plot will reveal that Jang's character is a great fighter.

Also Read: Flower Of Evil Producer Reveals What To Expect From The Last 5 Episodes With Lee Joon Gi

After this, Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Hoon are seen rehearsing for their fighting scene with each other. Lee cannot seem to hold his laughter at the funny way in which Kim is talking in his character. They also share smiles when Lee jokes at Kim's expense. While they are joking and laughing when the camera is not rolling, they immediately take on their serious face when the scene is being shot getting right into their characters. Lee also pokes fun at Kim's long hair and tries to cut it off with his fake knife exclaiming that they should cut off Kim's hair.

In the next scene, Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Hoon are seen again rehearsing for a fighting scene but this time it looks an outdoor shot. The scene looks important as Lee pins down Kim for the scene but the latter breaks out laughing that Lee is a "cruel" man. Lee also tries to look after Kim after the latter had to work hard in the hot sun. He tries to make him feel relaxed by placing what looked like a cold towel on the latter's face.

Watch the BTS video of The Flower of Evil here:

Also Read: Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, And Cha Tae Hyun To Be Cast Together In A Drama?

Also Read: Lee Joon Gi Lauded For Eerie Yet Convicting Acting In Drama ‘Flower Of Evil’

Also Read: Wonho’s ‘Open Mind’ Boasts Of ‘killer Moves’ & ‘six-packs’ Say Fans; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.