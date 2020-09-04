Wonho’s ‘Open Mind’ Boasts Of ‘killer Moves’ & ‘six-packs’ Say Fans; Watch Video

Korean pop artist Lee Ho Seok aka Wonho made a comeback earlier today with his electronic, pop music video Open Mind and it is ‘powerful and slick' say fans. The singer and dancer released his first dance music video after he re-launched as a solo idol. After his ballad track Losing You, Open Mind is like a fresh breath of air for many Wonho stans. Within hours of the release of the song, it received thousands of reactions from fans.

Wonho's comeback with Open Mind

Wonho released the track through his official YouTube channel on September 4, 2020. The track boasts of ‘only Wonho’ showcasing his tight muscular abs. Wonho has not shied away from wearing jackets on his bare body, skin tight as well as sleek outfits for the music video. Throughout the music video, Wonho is being compared to a leopard ‘breaking free.’ His music video is boasts of contrast aesthetics. The music video received several reactions from fans. Some fans were happy about the new release.

Check out some of the fan reactions for the music video Open Mind

Wonho’s track is part of his new album Love Synonym #1: Right For Me. This is the first-ever album that Wonho has released after his solo career started. Wonho and MONSTA X parted ways in 2019 and the singer signed under a new contract. Wonho's debut song Losing You had also created a similar buzz in August 2020.

Watch Wonho’s comeback MV Open Mind

Wonho and MONSTA X history

Wonho was a former member of K-pop group MonstaX. However, he left the group after several drug allegations were made against him. While the case was still under probe, he left the group to save MonstaX from harm. Recently, Wonho was cleared of all charges. The singer held on the decision of leaving the group and was signed as a solo artist under Highline Entertainment. He released his first solo track with Highline with Losing You which released on Aug 13.

Check out Wonho's debut song as a solo artist

