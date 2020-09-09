Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, And Cha Tae Hyun To Be Cast Together In A Drama?

If speculations are correct, then never-seen-before onscreen casting of Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, and Cha Tae Hyun might happen for a drama soon. The new untitled drama is still under initial pre-production stage and casting directors are looking at the three actors as leads, as per a recent report in Soompi. Han Hyo Joo was last seen drama Treadstone and will be the first-ever venture for the year 2020 in any K-drama.

Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo and Cha Tae Hyun approached for drama?

Cha Tae Hyun, on the other hand, is currently seen in the reality-variety show that is Home Town Flex alongside Lee Seungi. Jo In Sung on the other was not seen in any drama in the last few years. He was last seen in the film Escape. If he confirms the project, he will be seen in a drama after a five-year hiatus. The actor is yet to comment on the role and the possible casting, as per Soompi.

According to a report in Sports Chosun, he might essay the lead role for the drama Moving. The drama is based on a webtoon as per the report. The webtoon was titled Moving as well. Cha Tae Hyun has also been approached for the role. He is reviewing the role as per his agency Blossom Entertainment.

Both the actors in question are yet to take this further with the director of the drama, that is Mo Wan Il. Earlier in August, there were speculations that Han Hyo Joo has been approached to essay the female lead role in Moving.

The webtoon Moving is a creation of Kang Full, an author for popular comics. The story is about a high school student hiding secrets from his family for personal reasons, which then burdens him. The drama's casting and filming is yet to be finalised. According to reports in Soompi, it will be broadcasted in 2021, if the casting is confirmed within this month, however, it is subject to delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of Hometown Flex, Han Hyo Joo Instagram and Screen Grab of Its okay that's love

