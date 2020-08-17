Lee Joon Gi Lauded For Eerie Yet Convicting Acting In Drama ‘Flower Of Evil’

Actor Lee Joon Gi is blowing the minds of audience and critics alike with his highly-rated drama Flower Of Evil. In the drama, he is essaying the role of Baek Hee Sung. Hee Sung’s ‘reel story’ is similar to that of a 'calm before the storm' and the recent episode did portray that as per reports in Soompi.

In episodes five to six, he showed the viewers, a glimpse of his eerie past. The actor was lauded by fans and critics for his acting in the last two episodes.

See Lee Joon Gi's glimpse here:

In the drama, Baek Hee Sung essayed by Lee Joon Gi hides his real identity from his wife Cha Ji Won essayed by Moon Chae Won. In the reel story, the couple is pushed into finding out the dark hidden secrets of Hee Sung’s past. In the suspense-thriller drama, Hee Sung also has an antisocial personality and according to reports in the Korean media portal, Soompi, the actor is able to portray the inhibitions well. In Flower of Evil, he is unable to understand or convey any emotions from other people and as per fans and reports in Soompi, he is able to portray that aptly.

The viewers of Flower of Evil as well as the critics are lauding the actor for his acting skills. Some have mentioned his ways of moving his face muscles. In Flower of Evil, he is able to bring extreme complexities of the character.

In episode five and six of the drama, Lee Joon Gi is able to switch from a sweet loving husband for one instance to an alleged murderer and psychopath at another. He can be seen as changing roles with ease. In the story, it is revealed that he is not Baek Hee Sung but Do Hyun Soo.

At the need of the scene, he switches from a warm person to a cold, ruthless possible serial killer. The actor is easily essaying the two requirements for the story of Flower of Evil. Flower of Evil airs twice in a week on Wednesday’s and Thursdays on the channel tvN. The drama airs by 10.50 pm on the aforementioned days as per the Korean Standard Time.

Fan reactions to Lee Joon Gi's acting-

6 episodes in and #FlowerOfEvil is still so good. I'm getting goose bumps at every scene because its so unexpected and more and more mysteries are starting to unfold 💯



I super love Lee Joon Gi's acting I love him so much + cutest Eun Ha 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/a7zIse2FeU — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) August 14, 2020

F.O.E is not a typical k-drama, we're only at episode 5 but the intense and heat of the story are already so strong. NGL every scenes makes me nervous! And Lee Joon Gi's acting 👏 the story just keep more interesting every episode omg #FlowerOfEvil pic.twitter.com/XcFZweWM85 — ً (@swallalisaa) August 13, 2020

only 5 episodes yet and i feel like i'm already watching the finale lmao so good 👏 — ً (@swallalisaa) August 13, 2020

i thought the ep5 is already the finale and while crying because of chaewon superb acting... i really check if its up to ep5 only or really up to ep 16 😂😂 — Xtal (@crazyleideh) August 16, 2020

this is intense😬 — 김젠⁴ (@bpink_jennie) August 13, 2020

Can we please talk about Lee Joon Gi on Flower of Evil? Using every inch of his face to deliver this scene, down to the way his cheek was shaking from rage. SUPERIOR ACTING ONLY.#flowerofevil #이준기 #leejoongi pic.twitter.com/VA7Az7S4k4 — leejongsukkky 이종석💫 cw: Flower of Evil (@leejongsukkky) August 13, 2020

Take a glimpse of Flower of Evil plot

