Maanvi Gagroo Talks About Her Role In 'Four More Shots Please 2'; Read Here

Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who is a known name on the digital platform, is also establishing her career in films. After bagging praises from the critics for her roles in Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor is all set to entertain her audience with her upcoming series.

Recently, the OTT platform Amazone Prime Video released the trailer of Maanvi Gagroo starrer web-series Four More Shots Please 2. Talking about the success of season 1 and what can the audience expect from her character in season 2, Maanvi Gagroo spilled some beans while interacting with a news agency.

Maanvi talks about Four More Shots Please 2

Talking about the show, Maanvi Gagroo said that Four More shots Please will continue the unabashed and unapologetic celebration of female friendship. The news agency PTI quoted Maanvi Gagroo saying, "There haven’t been many stories about female bonding and friendship. There have been films where you have two female characters coming close to each other because of a shared experience. But this show celebrates that bond, that friendship. Today, there are so many women who don’t want to be confined to social norms. They want to make their own path and might falter doing that, but they will own up those mistakes. Four More Shots is an ode to these women."

Further talking about her character, Maanvi said, "In season one, Siddhi realises that she needs to get out of this world created by her parents. She was being groomed for the marriage market and she used to believe that. But then she realises that this is not her path and she wants other things in life. So we see her exploring that in season two."

For the unversed, Four More Shots Please is an Indian web-series starring Maanvi Gagroo along with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Baani J. The first season of the series narrated the confusion and complexes of their characters. Meanwhile, the second season will explore how they moulded their life after learning lessons of life in season 1. Actor Sameer Kochhar is also a part the star cast of the upcoming season. The OTT platform will start streaming the Four More Shots Please 2 from April 17, 2020, onwards.

