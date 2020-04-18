Four More Shots Please Season 2 Review: 'Fiesty Four' Have Old Wine In A New Bottle

Four More Shots Season 2 came as a visual treat for fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. Four More Shots Please season 2 cast includes Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nupur Asthana, the show revolves around the story of 4 women who chase their dreams and challenge the misogyny. Here’s a quick review of Four More Shots Please season 2.

Four More Shots Please season 2 review

The first season of the show ended with a cliffhanger where the four best friends Umang, Sidhi, Damini and Arya indulge in a massive fight and part ways with each other. The second season starts with Umang, Arya and Damini flying to Istanbul to rescue Sidhi, however, when they reach they find Sidhi enjoying Istanbul in the best way possible. The four best friends reunite and explore Istanbul together. The story then comes back to the track where the four friends are living their life the same as season 1, trying to get success and manage their personal lives too.

Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Season 2 unfolds in a way where the audience can connect some past stories like Anjana still has Arya and Arjun while Umang is away from Samara. Damini is still struggling with her new book and spending time with Dr.Warsi. Sidhi, on the other hand, has just come back after spending Sneha’s money and has been trying to convince her father that she can do something in her life.

Also Read| Four More Shots Please 2: Netizens Hail New Season As 'bolder & Brighter Than Before'

As the story unfolds, the four best friends challenge the misogyny the world serves and succeed in telling people what women are capable of. Talking about their love lives, all four of them are encountered with several love affairs, however, Anjana ends up falling into a trap as she gets involved with a married man. Umang, on the other hand, gets reunited with Samara, Siddhi rejects Mihir for the second time and Damini finds her in the same love trap between Dr.Warsi and Jay but this time with ‘a bun in the oven’.

Also Read| Kirti Kulhari says she has 'stopped being judgmental' after 'Four More Shots Please 2'

The story runs in the same pattern as that of season one, the unwanted mishaps, the celebration of freedom, success, and life accompanied by four more shots at the Truck bar. Four More Shots Season 2 also introduces some new characters in the story. However, unlike the first part, netizens may find the second part a little boring due to the unwanted exaggeration. The end of the story is the most unexpected one, as it ends with Umang and Samara holding hands to get married, but unfortunately, Umang would still end up being single and just like the first season, the show will also end with Siddhi. The last episode ends with Siddhi grieving her father’s unexpected demise with her three best friends.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor binges on 'Four More Shots Please' with her girl-gang, says she 'loves it'

Also Read| Four More Shots Please 2: Netizens hail new season as 'bolder & brighter than before'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.