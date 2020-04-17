Four More Shots Please 2: Netizens Hail New Season As 'bolder & Brighter Than Before'

Four More Shots Please 2 is out and has already started making the right noise among viewers. The second season of the Amazon Prime series features Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nupur Asthana, Four More Shots Please 2 revolves around the life of four women who set examples that makes the world pay more attention towards what women truly want.

The story begins with three friends going to Istanbul for their friend Sidhi. Their complex friendship has caught netizens' attention, who are loving the show. Unresolved issues and old relationships with new twists have made audiences watch Four More Shots Please 2 with much excitement. Here’s how netizens are reacting after watching Four More Shots Please 2.

Four More Shots Please 2 review on Twitter

Ep 3 of #FourMoreShotsPlease2. The toughest battles for people are fought within themselves. But for women, it's also with the mysoginy the world serves. Anjana has my whole heart @PrimeVideoIN — Akshath Ram (@akshath_ram) April 16, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Four More Shots Please 2' To Have New Characters, Shibani Dandekar To Join

A girlfriend like Umang is all I need tbh #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/wQLfq24ycB — suhani loves marine ✨ (@jenmishistiel) April 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Kirti Kulhari Says 'Four More Shots Please 2' Celebrates The Flaws In Women And Men

it’s 5:06 in the morning and not one down, not two down, I watched the whole season🥺❤️🦋💕 @bani_j you nailed it🤍☺️

and oh my god just look at your bridal look, you look so gorgeous 🥺🥺🤍🤍

spoiler alert: umang didn’t marry samara🤫🙊👅🥀

not sad tho🤗🤍#FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/vxsyqm9KDp — Jahnavi khattar (@jahhnaviii) April 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Maanvi Gagroo Talks About Her Role In 'Four More Shots Please 2'; Read Here

@maanvigagroo @sayanigupta @IamKirtiKulhari @bani_j You girls rocked #FourMoreShotsPlease S2 ♥️♥️

Probably the best sequel to an OTT series in recent times ♥️

And that ending cliffhanger tho 🥺🥺

Absolute best ♥️ @4moreshotspls

When will S03 be out? ♥️🥺 — Anirudh Peri (@anirudh_peri) April 17, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Four More Shots Please 2' Trailer Out, Receives Mostly Positive Reactions From Fans

ALSO READ| Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer Review: More Romance, More Locations & More Controversies

Yes!! It's a wrap . completed Watching #FourMoreShotsPlease2 @PrimeVideo The show is a fun world journey of four girls filled with feminism, events across episodes was not well composed and executed. All the emotions are written only in surface level we can't get connect to it pic.twitter.com/bkpJQ57PuY — hari prasad (@__haripra_arsni) April 17, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.