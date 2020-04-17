Kareena Kapoor Binges On 'Four More Shots Please' With Her Girl-gang, Says She 'loves It'

Taking the banter with Amazon Prime Video, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a screenshot of her girl gang -- including herself, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora -- as they watched the new season of the Amazon series Four More Shots Please from their respective houses.

Kareena poked fun at the OTT platform's earlier claim about casting her in the third season of the show and then complimented them by expressing that she loved the show in the caption of her post. She wrote, "I'm quite content with us 4, but there's no harm in four more. 🥰 Love it" as she tagged the official social media account of Amazon Prime Video India.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also shared another screenshot of their girl gang as they binge-watched Four More Shots Please together at their respective homes while under lockdown. She captioned the post, "Girl gang binge time.. Friday evening done right! ☕🍿🧁"

Four More Shots Please Season 2 premieres on April 17, 2020

The second season of Four More Shots Please was released on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video in India. The story picks up from the previous season’s cliffhanger ending, bringing back the stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

The original cast of Four More Shots Please including actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo will be reprising their roles in the second season as well. Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri, who played supporting characters in the previous season, will be reprising their roles in the latest season.

