Shark Tank is a popular American TV show where budding entrepreneurs present their concepts, ideas or existing businesses to 'sharks' or the investor to get funds for their businesses. Fresh Bellies by Saskia Sorroska is one of the competitors who appeared on the Shark Tank. Read on to find out what happened to the company Fresh Bellies since then.

Fresh Bellies Shark Tank Update: Where is the baby food company now?

Fresh Bellies is a company that provides baby foods and snacks that are lightly seasoned with herbs and spices. Another selling point for Fresh Bellies is their claim for no added sugar in any of their products. The flavours for their baby food include Peas and Love, Two to Mango and many more. The Fresh Bellies tagline states, 'Palates in Training'.

The founder of the company is Saskia Sorrosa. She appeared on the Shark Tank in Season 10 to pitch Fresh Bellies to the investors. She went into the to seek an invest of 275,000 dollars in exchange for a 5 per cent stake in her company. None of the sharks was convinced by her idea and they all turned her down. At the time of appearing on the show, her company already had a 7 million dollars evaluation. After Sorrosa left Shark Tank empty-handed, products have gone on to be stocked in more than 2000 stores all over the US like Kroger, Walmart, and Whole Foods. Fresh Bellies products are also sold online on Amazon and other online retailers, and they continue to get consistently high ratings for all products.

What is Fresh Bellies Net Worth?

At the time of appearing on the show, Sorrosa had reported the net worth of her business to be around 7 million dollars, claims the Shark Tank Blog. There is no available update on her net worth in 2021 but if the numbers on Fresh Bellies sales over their 2000 partner grocery stores are to be believed, the net worth can only have gone up. In January 2020, Saskia appeared at sporttechie.com blog for an interview and revealed that her products were going to in 9,000 grocery and retail stores by the end of 2021. She also revealed that the company has plans to launch two new snack flavours and two entirely new product lines for baby food. Stay tuned for more news on Shark tank.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

