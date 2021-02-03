'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Shares Cost Cutting Tips For Wedding

We have usually seen celebrities have extravagant and expensive weddings. But the same can't be said about Kevin O'Leary who was married before he started gaining popularity and earning big bucks. Shark Tank star, Kevin O'Leary got married to his wife Linda back in 1990. He decided to cut the wedding cost by hosting a surprise dinner menu.

Also Read: Shark Tank Season 12: Jada Spices Pitches Plant Based Chicken Salt To Vegan Mark Cuban

Kevin O' Leary's Wedding

The Shark Tank star told CNBC that the worst thing anyone can do is start off a marriage by going into wedding debts. For Kevin O'Leary's wedding, he asked his wife why to go in debt? And came up with a plan that helped him save a fortune. Instead, he chose to put the wedding money to grow his business.

Also Read: Slice Of Sauce On 'Shark Tank': Upset Fans Call It 'disrespectful To Condiments'

Kevin O'Leary's Wedding Menu

Kevin's wedding menu was really simple but something that everybody loves. During the wedding planning, his exact words to his wife were; "Let’s invite our friends over, let’s buy a few cases of beer and I’ll order some pizza,” he revealed. They went through that plan and their wedding dinner menu comprised of beer and pizza.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless On 'Shark Tank' To Perform 'ab Workout' For Promoting A Chair

Kevin O' Leary Business

The Canadian businessman eventually found success by founding Special Event Television, which produces shows. He also founded SoftKey Software Products in 1986 and it grew. Kevin knew from the start that computers and software will be a huge thing. According to Investopedia, O’Leary's current net worth is $400 million through his investments and works on television.

Also Read: Shark Tank: Storytelling Robot Codi Bags A $500,000 Deal With Robert Herjavec, Fans React

He’s still married to his wife and the couple also share a business together. The shark’s wife works as Vice President of Marketing of ‘O’Leary Fine Wines, a company he founded. They also have two children together named Trevor and Savannah. Kevin continues to give marriage and finance advice and is known as Mr. Wonderful in the show Shark Tank. Kevin has a reputation among TV fans as the tough guy, the truth-teller. His sharp-tongued advice never gets sentimental. He never goes easy on the business owner. He's also known for offering complicated deals filled with royalties and fees instead of the simple equity deals, unlike other Shark Tank members. Because of that, he doesn't make that many deals but often offers the cold, hard truth.

Also Read: Mark Cuban's 11-year-old Son Jake Invests In AMC, Blackberry Amid Reddit's Stock Driving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.