Shark Tank: Lori Grenier Invests $60k For Women Safety Product

Shark Tank is an American television reality show. The show is about entrepreneurs pitching their ideas about companies or products to the investors. The investors are called ‘sharks’ in the show. Recently, a 17-year-old university student pitched a product with her brother that got the shark, Lori Grenier, to jump on board immediately. Read on to know about it.

Nightcap drink cover

A 17 years old university student, Shirah Benarde and her brother, Michael, pitched a product called the Nightcap on Shark Tank. Shirah explained that the product is created by her for women’s safety. Nightcap is a stretchable material that can be used to cover glasses of drinks. The cover comes with a scrunchy, which stores it.

Shirah explains that women who visit bars often face the safety threat of their drinks getting spiked or men trying to invade their safety, by “accidentally” spilling the drink on their clothes. Shilah says that nightcaps can be carried inside a scrunchy, and later taken out to cover the glass of the drink. To make it easier, a straw can also be inserted in the nightcap, which will make it easier for the women to have their drinks, without any fear of them getting spiked.

Shirah and Michael also shared how they had originally talked to their parents about their idea and got an investment of $ 18,000 dollars from them. They also said that they had received a second investment, from a crowdfunding platform. Along with talking about their idea and the social marketing that they had tried, Shirah also showed a little demonstration of the nightcap drink cover.

On hearing about the product, the Shark Tank cast member Lori Grenier, who is currently one of the ‘sharks’ immediately fell in love with the idea. Saying that Nightcap needs to be in every woman’s hand, Lori invested $60,000 in the siblings’ product. Another one of the investors in Shark Tank, Barbara Ann Corcoran, who has been a part of the show since its beginnings, told the siblings that she had never heard Lori sound that passionate about a product before. Shirah and Michael happily accepted Lori’s investment offer of a whopping $ 60K!

