Shark Tank: From Bombas To The Bouqs, Here Are The 7 Most Successful Products

Shark Tank is an American show that premiered on August 9, 2009, on channel ABC. The concept of the show revolves around entrepreneurs who present their idea or product in front of investors or 'sharks', who then decide to invest their money into the product. With over 12 seasons, here is the list of Shark Tank's most successful products, according to investopedia.com.

Also Read: Shark Tank: Lori Grenier invests $60k for women safety product

Shark Tank's most successful products

Bombas

The product is comfort socks and nowadays tee-shirts too. The idea behind the product is that every time a person buys it, the company will donate some amount to the organisation that helps homeless people. The idea was appreciated by Daymond John. The sales of the product till now is $225 million and the company has donated more than 40 million items to more than 2k organisations.

Scrub Daddy

The product is a reusable sponge with a smiley face turns firm in cold water and turns soft in hot water. The goal is to clean both the sides of kitchen utensils at once. It has been lab-tested and it resists odour for up to two months. The sales after coming to the show became $209 million and before it was $100,000. It was appreciated by Lori Greiner.

Also Read: Slice of Sauce on 'Shark Tank': Upset fans call it 'disrespectful to condiments'

Squatty Potty

It is a bathroom stool that will help a person with a 'healthy posture' for a better bowel movement. The idea was approved by Lori Greiner. The sales of the product are around $164 million.

Simply Fit Board

In the 7th season of the show, a mother-daughter duo introduced a fitness board that twists when one stands on it. The sales of the product are around $160 million. After a day of the show airing, the company got $1.25 million in sales.

Also Read: Shark Tank: Storytelling robot Codi bags a $500,000 deal with Robert Herjavec, fans react

The Original Comfy

It is a company that sells a blanket that comes with a hood. It is basically a blanket-hoody hybrid. The idea was appreciated by Barbara Corcoran. The sales of the product are $150 million.

Tipsy Elves

The company that came in season 5, sells ugly Christmas sweaters. The idea was backed up by Robert Herjavec. Before coming to the show, the company made $600,000 a year in sales but after coming to the show, they generated $125 million.

The Bouqs

The company presented its pitch of being an online flower selling group that collaborates with eco-friendly farms. Nobody invested in the company when they came in Season 5. Three years later, Robert Herjavec invested in the company. The sales of the company are $100 million.

Also Read: Pan’s mushroom jerky from 'Shark Tank': what makes it so special?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.