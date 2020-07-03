'Friends' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play On This Popular Sitcom

Friends is a popular American sitcom TV series which was helmed by Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The show aired from September 22. 1994 to May 6, 2004, spanning over 10 seasons and aired on NBC. The show revolved around the lives of six friends in their mid-20s or 30s who reside together in an apartment in Manhattan, New York. The show was bankrolled by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pictures in collaboration with Warner Bros Studios. All the 10 seasons of Friends within the top 10 of the final TV season ratings until it managed to reach the number one position on its eight-season.

Friends Cast

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller

Courteney is an American actor, director, and producer who essayed the role of Monica in the show. She is also known for her performance in the horror flick Scream as well as in sitcoms like Family Ties, Dirt, and Cougar Town. Courteney's character Monica is the ideal 'mother' of the group who is known for her obsessive-compulsive, perfectionist, and borderline controlling nature.

Monica is shown to be working as a chef in various restaurants and is extremely passionate about her cooking skills. She was also shown to be overweight as a child. Monica has her first relationship with Richard Burke on the show but later starts a relationship with Chandler Bing which ultimately leads to their marriage in Season 7 and they go on to adopt twins at the end of the series.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

Jennifer is an American actor, entrepreneur, and producer who is known for playing Rachel Green on the show. She is known for her performances in movies like Bruce Almighty, Marley And Me, Horrible Bosses, Just Go With It, and others. Rachel is Monica's childhood best friend and is passionate about fashion.

Rachel is involved with Ross Geller in an off-and-on relationship and also starts a relationship with Joey Tribbiani in Season 10. Rachel starts her first job in the show as a waitress in Central Perk. But she later starts a job as a buyer at the Bloomingdale's and at Ralph Lauren. The end of the series shows Rachel reunite with Ross and they also go on to have a daughter, Emma.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

Matt is an American actor, director, and comedian who is known to play Joey Tribbiani in the show. He is known for his performances on shows like Man With A Plan, Top Gear, and Vinne and Bonny. Joey is a hard-core foodie and a struggling actor who gets known for his performance as Dr. Drake Ramoray in the show Days Of Our Lives. He is often known for his iconic flirtatious catchphrase, 'How You're Doing?'

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Lisa is an American actor, writer, and comedian who is known for her performances in sitcoms like Mad About You and Cheers. Her character Pheobe is a self-taught musician and a masseuse. She is known for writing and singing her whacky songs in Central Perk. She is also shown to have a twin sister named Ursula.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Matthew Perry is an American-Canadian actor, screenwriter, and comedian who is known for movies like Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. His character Chandler is shown to be an executive in a multi-national company. He is known for his sharp wit, sarcasm, and fairly bad luck in relationships. He is shown to share a close friendship with Joey and ends up marrying Monica in season 7.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

David is an American actor, producer, and director who is known for his performances in movies like Six Days, Seven Nights, and Kissing A Fool. He plays Ross in the show who plays a paleontologist and is known for his failed marriages in the show. After an off-and-on relationship with Rachel, he finally reunites with Rachel at the end of the show.

