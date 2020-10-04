This FRIENDS Video Is Teaching Fans A New Way To Learn The Alphabet, See Here

English language alphabets are taught conventionally in schools by associating A with an apple, B with a ball and C with a cat. But a fun video of a new way to learn the alphabets is doing rounds on social media. The video is a compilation of all the famous phrases used in the 1994 famous sitcom FRIENDS, arranged in alphabetical order.

Take a look at the video that teaches A, B, C the new way

FRIENDS fans are in a treat as this video puts together all the famous phrases said in the show in alphabetical order. They wished they were taught the alphabets in this manner. The video is uploaded on Netflix’s official Instagram handle.

A for AAAA - One of classic Chandler Bing antics that tickled fans' funny bone.

B for Baywatch - When Joey Tribbiani and Chandler discuss the show Baywatch over the phone while watching it at their own places.

C for Chanandler Bong - This word was said when the FRIENDS cast were playing a game at Rachel’s place.

D for Drake Ramoray- He is the neurologist Joey pretends to be.

E is Ello There Mate- This word was said by Pheobe when she spells her name out.

F for Fajitas- This word was said by Ross when he brought Charlie over for dinner with Rachel and Joey.

G is Gleeba- This is the first word Rachel and Ross’s daughter utters.

H for How You Doin’- This is one of Joey’s most famous phrase that he has used throughout the series.

I for I Know- This phrase was used by Monica Geller many times on FRIENDS.

J for Janice- Janice is Chandler’s ex-girlfriend who is one of the funniest characters on the show.

K for Ken Adams- He is the guy from the European hitchhiking story.

L for Lobster - This line is said by Pheobe on FRIENDS to console Ross that he will get back with Rachel like lobsters do with each other.

M is for Moo Point - According to Joey, an opinion that doesn’t matter is a Moo point.

N for No Uterus, No Opinion - This was said by Rachel when Ross dismisses Rachel’s Braxton Hicks contractions. It was one of the most iconic dialogues from FRIENDS.

Q for Q-tip - This phrase was used by Chandler in his classic sarcastic tone to tell Joey to stop using his brain.

P for Pivot - This word is said by Ross when Rachel and he are bringing a new sofa through the staircase.

R for Regina Phalange - This is the name Pheobe uses every time she has to use a fake one.

S for Seven, seven- This word is used by Monica to explain the number of erogenous zones on a woman’s body.

T for Transponster- This word is said by Rachel when she described Chandler’s job in a game called ‘lightning round’.

U for Unagi- This word is used by Ross to describe the Japanese concept of Karate.

V for Viva Las Gagus- Monica answers a pop quiz when Ross asks what was the burlesque show Chandler's dad was a part of.

W for We were on a break!- This is one of the most iconic dialogues of Ross.

Y for Yemen- This word was said by Monica when she announces that she is moving to Yemen with Chandler.

Z for Zelda- Zelda is the character in the erotic book Rachel was reading on FRIENDS.

The cast of FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. According to Indianexpress.com, FRIENDS cast were going to come together for an unscripted reunion episode. The episode was going to be aired for a live audience but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the shooting of the episode further. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

