Friends Reunion Got You Nostalgic? Here’s A List Of 10 Feel-good BFF Gang Shows To Watch

After Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox made a virtual appearance at the Emmy Awards 2020 function, their fans seemingly can't wait till the full Friends reunion airs. The 'mini FRIENDS reunion' with the Friends' girl gang even had the Arrested Development star Jason Bateman making a cameo with the girls. Meanwhile, the big reunion's schedule from August got postponed due to the pandemic scare. That being said, here are some of the feel-good BFF gangs’ shows/sitcoms one can check out until the FRIENDS reunion episode actually starts airing.

FRIENDS

On September 22, 1994, David Crane and Martha Kauffman created the cult TV show, Friends. The show starred Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) in lead roles. The plot is about six friends and their love life, friendship, & career while they live in Manhattan, New York City as a close-knit group.

How I Met Your Mother

The time when Friends aired its last season, a short while later, another sitcom started titled How I Met Your Mother. This sitcom ran from 2005 to 2014, where the show's main story followed the life of Ted Mosby and his group of friends in New York City's Manhattan. How I Met Your Mother follows Ted Mosby and his group of friends including Marshall, Robi, Barney, Lily, Robin. Where Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan who were seen portraying the roles of the 5 friends.

Big Bang Theory

Big Bang Theory follows the lives of socially awkward physicists namely Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper who are friends with co-workers and aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali. Their story starts when Penny their neighbour moves next door to where Howard and Sheldon live. Later, characters including neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, experimental physicist Leslie Winkle, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom play pivotal roles in the sitcom as well.

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is a teen series based on the lives of elite upper-class adults living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. The show is actually based on the novel series of the same name. Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. Actors like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Jessica Szohr, among others were seen in pivotal roles. The story starts with the return of the upper east side teenage "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen after she vanished mysteriously.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a workplace comedy like The Office, however, this is based in a police department. The camaraderie of cops is as close-knit as the characters from Friends. Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered from 2013 to 2019. Its 8th season is all set to premiere next year in 2021.

Seinfield

Seinfield is a sitcom that aired from 1989 to 1998, the sitcom is created by Jerry Seinfield who stars in the show himself as the main character. The premise fo the show is similar to that of Friends as it is also based in Manhattan and revolves around the group of friends. The show features Jerry Seinfield's on-screen best friend George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander), friend and former girlfriend Elaine Benes (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbour across the hall Cosmo Kramer (played by Michael Richards).

Cheers

The show Cheers is another American sitcom that dominated the 90s on television. The show was popular during the time it aired from 1982 to 1993. The characters Sam and Diane played the pivotal roles in the sitcom from the 90s. Cheers aired on NBC and had 11 seasons.

Community

The sitcom Community featured an ensemble cast of actors including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover, Chevy Chase, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, among others. The type of storytelling used in the Community sitcom is different and the cast is actually more diverse than the usual American sitcoms. The show aired from 2009 to 2014 and had 6 seasons.

Will & Grace

Will & Grace is one of the TV shows that showed gay characters in the leads of the show. The story is about the friendship of a gay man and a straight woman. Will and Grace started airing from 1998 to 2006, it ran for 8 seasons. The show is set in New York City and actors like Eric McCormack and Debra Messing portray the close-knit friendship between a gay lawyer and a straight interior designer.

Parks & Recreation

Parks & Recreation is a political satire cum sitcom that was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. The show aired from 2009 to 2015 and had over 7 seasons. The series stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, who is a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of a fictional town in Indiana.

