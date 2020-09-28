Netflix Asks People To Caption A Still From 'FRIENDS'; Netizens Share Hilarious Responses

Netflix India has dished out yet another engaging post asking users to caption a photo. Posting a still from famous American sitcom FRIENDS on Twitter, the team asked people to “Caption this”. The still which features, Ross, Rachael and Joey, has now left netizens channelling their inner captioning skills.

Netizens flood the post with captions

In the still, which was shared on September 28, Ross appears to be screaming wildly while holding his head with his hand. In addition, to an apparently frustrated Ross, the still also features Joey and Rachael looking at him. Since shared, the post has racked up over three thousand likes and 626 quote tweets. In addendum, it has been flooded with Quirky captions in the comments.

Dishing out a punny caption one user wrote, "Ross-ode mein kaun tha?" while another added, "When you buy Netflix account and then you know by other that telegram giving all the movie and series free." "Social Media managers get paid to write "Caption This," read another interesting caption." While another fan wrote, "The vampires when the witches do some kind of spell on them! #TVD"

When you heard that they are releasing season 2 of this🙉 pic.twitter.com/INnbMg3mNC — Ekta Maurya (@curlmuhi) September 27, 2020

1. Tewatia after first 20 balls.

2. KXIP after todays match. — Ashik John (@Ashik2007) September 27, 2020

When you fail twice in row in " I am not a robot" test. And questioning your races. The more you thing the more you scream. pic.twitter.com/Lts81qwSAb — SK خليل (@SK32325815) September 27, 2020

When you get divorced... again. pic.twitter.com/BMOxxi2Sin — Nupur Saigal (@_theaxeeffect_) September 27, 2020

Last month, the team had come up with another “Caption this” challenge with actor Kajol Mukherjee Devgan’s still from one of Bollywood’s blockbuster movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released back in 2001. The post has not only taken the internet by storm but has also fueled hundreds of memes about Indian mothers who watch with same “funny expression”. The post had garnered thousands of likes and comments since it was posted earlier this week.

