Unseen Pic Of The Day: When The 'Friends' Cast Was Chilling With A Table Full Of Goodies

On September 22, 1994, David Crane and Martha Kauffman formed a cult TV show called Friends. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Mathew Perry, and Matt Le Blanc in lead roles. And ever since the cult-show began, fans have been sharing several unseen pictures, videos and much more of the cast on social media. Talking about the same, we recently stumbled upon an unseen picture of the cast where they can be seen hanging out with a table full of goodies.

The post was shared by one of their fan pages and in the picture, one can see the star cast having a good time together. The picture going from left to right features Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc. In the picture, they are seen looking at the camera and are all smiles at it.

Monica can be seen sporting a red top and black trousers, Lisa opted for a light coloured top and a pair of jeans, Mathew can be seen wearing a black t-shirt along with denim jacket and jeans. Jennifer and David opted for an all-black attire. Matt sported a white shirt and blue jeans. One can also notice the elaborate set of the delicious-looking food on the table. Take a look the post below.

Along with the post, the user also went on to ask fans about their ‘favourite Friends character’. And seeing this post and caption, fans could not stop themselves from commenting about their favourite character. The post shared by the fan page also received several likes and positive comments. One of the users wrote, “Rachel”, while the other one wrote, “I think about all of them, it’s so hard! Love them all”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Friends cast reunion

Friends co-stars such as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, will soon be on the Friends special. It was announced that HBO Max, the streaming service will stream the Friends Reunion Special and will be limited to the United States of America only. It was also said that the unwritten episode was brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA. Fans and viewers are very excited about the same. However, everything has been put to a halt due to the pandemic.

