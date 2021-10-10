From 'Free Guy' To 'Sanak', THESE Films Set To Release On OTT Platforms This Week

With the festive season just around the corner, OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video among others are coming with an interesting lineup of films set to premiere this week. From Ryan Reynolds led Free Guy, Vidyut Jammwal's action-thriller Sanak to Madison Iseman's I Know What You Did Last Summer, check out the list of movies set to thrill all movie buffs in the coming week.

List of top OTT releases this week

Free Guy

The Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy is set inside a video game world, with Ryan's character on a mission to save the day before it's too late. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie also stars Jodie Comer and will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 15. Apart from Hindi and English, the film is also available in Tamil and Telugu.

Sanak

Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in an action-packed avatar for the upcoming thriller, directed by Kanishk Varma. The film, which also stars Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. It centres on Jammwal turning a one-man army to save his love interest and other hostages stuck in a hospital under attack.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Jim Gillespie directorial centres on a group of teenagers who are being stalked by a mysterious killer, a year after witnessing a gruesome incident on their graduation night. They further come across the dark secrets of their otherwise perfect town and its people. Starring Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, 2021.

Udanpirappe

The coming of age Tamil-language action drama will mark its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 14. Directed by Era. Saravanan, it stars Jyothika, M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The film features music composed by D. Imman, while cinematography and editing have been helmed by R. Velraj and Ruben respectively.

Rashmi Rocket

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles, the sports drama centres on a young girl from a small Gujarat village, with amazing athletic talent. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the film will premiere on Zee5 from October 15.

