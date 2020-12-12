Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy Join GOT Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' In Key Roles

Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon is in development at HBO. The show which focuses on the Targaryens is currently finding actors to play pivotal roles. Now it has added three members to its team.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Casts Paddy Considine As King Viserys I

House of the Dragon adds Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy

HBO has recently announced that House of the Dragon is getting new actors to enter the Targaryen line. Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) have signed for the Game of Thrones prequel series.

They join Paddy Considine who is all set to play King Viserys Targaryen, who is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as GOT fans know, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Image Source: HBO

Also Read | 'House Of The Dragon' First Look Out; Hints At More Dragons In The 'Game Of Thrones' World

Olivia Cooke will portray Alicent Hightower. She is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most “comely woman” in the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy will essay the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything, but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen. The younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragon rider who possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Character Leaks And Casting Causes Stir Among Fans

Also Read | Game Of Thrones: A Few Facts About Targaryens To Recap Before Prequel

The show is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, telling the story of rise and fall of House Targaryen. Martin and Ryan Condol will serve as co-creators on House of the Dragon. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and the two will also serve as executive producers along with Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, Ron Schmidt, and Martin.

Greg Yaitanes is the director and co-executive producer. Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will also direct the series. The Game of Thrones prequel takes place 300 years before the events of the original series. It will show the origin of several iconic houses. The series is expected to arrive by 2022.

Promo Image Source: oliviaacooke_ , matt_the_eleventh And emmaziadarcy Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.