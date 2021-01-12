Gauahar Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Character From 'Tandav', Fans Cannot Stop Gushing

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan is all set to make her digital debut. She will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav. The character that she is essaying in Tandav is very different from what she has played so far. Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse of her character Maithili Sharan from the series. Scroll to see the video.

Also read | Kevin Hart Inks First-look Deal With Netflix

Also read | Comedian & Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Buys New Bel-Air Mansion, Pays King's Ransom For It

Gauahar Khan in Tandav

Gauahar Khan shared a glimpse of her character Maithili Sharan from the upcoming web series Tandav. In the caption of the post, she wrote one of the hard-hitting dialogues of Maithili which read as, 'Sambhal ke, kahin aapke pairo ke neeche se zameen aur yeh guroor, dono hi naa nikal jaaye.' She is the right hand of Anuradha Kishore which is Dimple Kapadia's character. She is shown to be secretive and calculative as well. Gauahar Khan has worn sarees through the series which makes her character appear to be coy yet strong.

Her fans and followers cannot get enough of her new character. They have heavily praised her look by commenting on the video that the actor shared. Several of her fans have commented that they cannot wait for the release of Tandav on amazon Prime. See their reactions here:

Tandav's release date is announced to be January 15, 2021. This web series will tell the viewers of what happens behind the closed doors of the capital of the world's largest democracy. It also shed light on the power struggle and the process of being elected as the President of the country. This web series is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to have nine episodes.

Tandav cast has already made a lot of noise on social media because of their performances and never-seen-before portal of characters. Tandav cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Kritika Avasthi among others. The trailer of the web series already has over 40 million views on YouTube within a week of being released.

Gauahra Khan transitioned from modelling into acting with 2009 movie Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. She then went on to star in Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She has also featured in some of the most popular songs of Bollywood like Jhalla Walla which has over 63 million views on YouTube and Chokra Jawan which has over 50 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His Back Tattoo Which Reads 'Om Namah Shivay'; See Pic

Also read | 'Death In Bollywood' Documentary Traces Controversial Jiah Khan Case; Airs On BBC Two

Image courtesy- @gauaharkhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.