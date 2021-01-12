'Death in Bollywood' documentary traces controversial Jiah Khan case; airs on BBC Two

The Sushant Singh Rajput case had brought the spotlight back on the death of Jiah Khan, that took place in 2013 for alleged similarities in the turn of events, like action against the celebrity lover, manner of death, Central Bureau of Investigation involvement and more. The late actor’s mother Rabya Khan had been vociferous again and became a part of numerous interviews and even a protest in London, seeking justice for Jiah’s death in the wake of SSR’s demise. While the case might not have attracted much spotlight otherwise, interest in the mysterious case could re-emerge with BBC airing a documentary on the actress, who was born and raised in Britain.

Jiah Khan case part of BBC documentary

BBC Two’s documentary on the Jiah Khan case is titled Death in Bollywood, and the first part aired on the channel on Monday. The documentary is a three-part series, to be continued on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apart from Rabya Khan, the version given by actor Aditya Pancholi, who is the father of the accused, Sooraj Pancholi, also is a part of the documentary, as revealed by a media person’s post on it.

Jiah Khan case

Jiah Khan, who had worked in films like Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull, was allegedly found hanging at her apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was aged 25 at the time of her death.

She highlighted her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note, as per officials. Sooraj Pancholi was arrested a week later and then granted bail on July 2, 2013.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the case in June 2014. Rabya Khan, who had been raising loopholes in the investigation, and continued to assert that her daughter was murdered, had even hired a forensic expert Jason Payne-James, who allegedly disproved that it was a suicide.

As per reports, the CBI earlier this month shared that they would be carrying out further probe of the suicide case. In response to that, Sooraj Pacholi’s lawyer reportedly sought action against the CBI for 'contempt of court' as the matter was still under investigation.

