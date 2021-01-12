Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His Back Tattoo Which Reads 'Om Namah Shivay'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu seems to have a fondness for tattoos. The actor has often shared pictures of his tattoos as soon as he gets himself inked. He shared a picture of one of his new tattoos on his Instagram. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's tattoo as he flaunts it.

Kunal Kemmu flaunts his tattoo on his back

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram to show his new tattoo. He shared a shirtless picture flaunting his back tattoo. It is a black and white picture with the words 'Om Nama Shivay' inked on his back. The words are written in Devnagri along with a Trishul. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's tattoo here:

Kunal Kemmu's fans took to his comment section and commented in numbers. Many followers wrote 'Om Namah Shivay' in his comment section. Others commented with heart and fire emojis complimenting him for his tattoo. Take a look at the comments here:

A sneak peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture as he posed in his all-blue outfit. He wore a blue t-shirt and a blue track pant. He was also seen wearing blue sunglasses to complete his look. Kunal wrote, "No wonder I feel so blue" referring to his all-blue outfit. He also shared a video of his new haircut. He got his hair trimmed after a long time and decided to share a before-after video for the same. He trimmed his hair and donned a completely different look. Check out his new look here:

He is often seen sharing pictures with his family on Instagram. He shared a candid picture with his wife Soha Ali Khan. The two were seen getting ready in the black and white picture. Kunal wore a hat while Soha kept looking at him. He also shared a picture with Soha and his daughter Inaaya in their parking lot. The three wore their biking gear and Inaaya looked adorable in her tiny purple helmet. Kunal wrote, "Make room it’s time to Vroom"

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

Kunal Kemmu's movies like Golmaal Again, Kalyug, Traffic Signal and Go Goa Gone garnered him a huge fan following. He was recently seen in Malang as Michael Rodriguez and in Lootcase as Nandan Kumar. He had made his digital debut with ZEE5's Abhay. The second season of the web series premiered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

