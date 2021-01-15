Gauahar Khan Wishes Her 'maa-si' On Her Birthday, Fans Shower Love; See Here

Gauahar Khan has been in the news recently after she tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in an elaborate wedding function and is all set for her new release, Tandav on Amazon Prime Video, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia as the leads. The political drama has an ensemble star cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan among others. Read on to know about her latest Instagram post, wishing her maternal aunt on her birthday.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram post

Gauahar Khan has been on cloud nine ever since her wedding to Zaid Darbar. The loved-up couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020, and posted a lot of pictures on social media for her fans and followers to see. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had a low-key wedding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with only family and close friends in attendance. The Ishaqzaade actor recently took to Instagram to share two pictures with her maternal aunt, wishing her on her birthday.

Her caption read, "Sach much MAA si ðŸ’— ...... #Mine @boogiejkohli I love you so much ! #HappyBirthdayBGM ðŸ°ðŸ˜˜ may Allah bless you Always . Ur smile makes me so happy . Keep smiling ." The first picture is from one of Gauahar Khan's wedding festivities, while the other is from a cozy family dinner. The first picture also features Gauahar's husband Zaid. You can see her Instagram post here.

Gauahar has close to 4 million followers on Instagram and her latest post received more than 67k likes in less than an hour of posting. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor as well as birthday wishes for her aunt. While one comment read, "fabulous", another follower congratulated her for her web-series Tandav. Most of the comments were the heart and heart-eyed emojis for the actor. You can see some of the comments here.

Gauahar Khan's filmography

Gauahar Khan’s first big-screen appearance was in 2009 when she starred in the film Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. Khan even appeared in popular feature films like the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade, Tusshar Kapoor and Aftab Shivdasani’s Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, and the 2016 movie Fever. She was also seen playing an important part in Vidya Balan starter Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan also appeared in the Indian version of The Office, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Her latest release Tandav is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Image Credits: Gauahar Khan's Instagram account

