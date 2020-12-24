Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Slay In Shades Of Yellow At Their Haldi Ceremony; See Pics

Actor and reality star Gauahar Khan has lately been busy with her pre-wedding ceremonies as she is all set to tie the knot with social media star Zaid Darbar. Pictures from their Haldi ceremony have lately been going viral across social media platforms. In these pictures, the bride and the groom are seen dressed in yellow outfits, keeping their attires colour-coordinated. The theme of the event has been kept flowery and summer-oriented with warm colours and appropriate lighting.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s sangeet pictures

Actor Gauahar Khan recently released the first set of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and they have been taking the internet by storm. In these latest pictures, the actor is seen posing alongside her fiancé Zaid Darbar while showcasing the stunning décor at the venue. The background has been kept green with a variety of leaves which have been topped by bright contrasting sunflowers. The words ‘Better Together’ have also been attached to the screen for better effect.

Gauahar Khan has opted for a yellow lehenga which has a western touch and a unique pattern. The blouse has been kept layered with a bright chirpy yellow colour and intricate mirror work all over the piece. The skirt has been kept slightly different with a mix of yellow ochre and golden. The skirt has been studded with sequins which add dazzle to the outfit. In accessories, she has kept it simple and elegant with a heavy floral set which comes with a stunning mang tikka. Gauahar Khan has tied up her hair with prominent curls, making the accessories stand out. Her makeup has been kept shimmery with light pink lipstick and light eyeshadow which gives a natural effect. In footwear, Guahar Khan has opted for yellow jootis which match perfectly with the ethnic blouse.

Read Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Get Their Love Immortalize Forever; Take A Look

Also read Know Zaid Darbar's Net Worth Ahead Of His Wedding With Gauahar Khan

Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, has opted for a matching yellow ochre traditional outfit. He is spotted wearing a stunning jacket with a pair of simple white kurta and pyjama. He has also added a pair of yellow shades, giving the attire a stylish touch. Zaid Darbar’s hair and beard have also been kept trimmed and well-set. Here is a look.

Read Gauahar Khan Shares 'save The Date' Illustration Featuring Zaid And Herself

Also read Gauahar Khan's Latest Selfie With Zaid Darbar Is Sure To Melt The Hearts Of Their Fans

Image Courtesy: PR Handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.