Genevieve Padalecki & Husband Jared To Star Together In The Reboot Version Of 'Walker'

Supernatural fame Genevieve Padalecki is all set to star alongside real-life husband Jared Padalecki as his wife in CW’s upcoming reboot version of the series ‘Walker’. The upcoming crime drama show will serve as a reimage to the 1990s long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger which was created by Leslie Greif and Albert S Ruddy. Jared Padalecki will headline the cast by essaying the role of the main protagonist Cordell Walker, as reported by Variety.

Genevieve Padalecki’s role in 'Walker'

Husband Jared will essay the role of a widower and a father of two who has returned home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Wife Genevieve will portray the onscreen role of his late wife, Emily and appear in brief flashbacks of his past. Just like the original version, the new show is reportedly based on family, moral values and rediscovering the common grounds.

ALSO READ| Ahead Of 'Supernatural' Season 15, Jensen Ackles Shares Glimpses Of His Final Days On Sets

According to Deadline, Jared’s character will be shown making an attempt to reconcile with his children. He will struggle to avoid clashes with his conservative family and to arrive at common grounds with his new partner Micki. Surrounded by suspicion revolving around the circumstances of the demise of his wife, Cordell will appear to make sense of the situation that lies in front of him. Genevieve Padalecki as Emily is Cordell’s generous, and strong late wife who appears in his memories. She is also an authentic hero in the Walker family.

ALSO READ| Jensen Ackles Reveals He 'begged & Pleaded' To Walk Away With THIS 'Supernatural' Prop

About Walker

The rebooted version is penned down by Anna Fricke. Apart from Genevieve and Jared, the show will also feature Pretty Little Liars fame Keegan Allen as Cordell’s brother and Lindsey Morgan as Micki, who was one of the first women in Texas Ranger’s history. The series will reportedly go on floors for production in mid-October.

ALSO READ| 'Supernatural' Actor Jared Padelecki Reveals A Major 'Season 15 Spoiler' On Twitter

This is not the first time when Jared and Genevieve have starred together onscreen. Previously, the duo was seen together in Eric Kripke’s television series Supernatural. The two met each other when Genevieve made a guest appearance during the fourth season of the show. Romance brew between the co-stars and they ended up tying the knot in 2010.

ALSO READ| 'Supernatural' Cast's Net Worth Proves Winchester's Quote That 'If It Works, It Work'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.