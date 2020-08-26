'Supernatural' Actor Jared Padelecki Reveals A Major 'Season 15 Spoiler' On Twitter

Jared Padelecki recently posted some spoilers for Season 15 of Supernatural. The show, which is now coming to an end after 15 phenomenal seasons, has gotten the audience excited. The audience believes that the finale season for Supernatural may be unpredictable and are thus eager to know how the story ends.

Amid all the excitement among fans, Jared Padelecki took to social media to share a no context spoiler with his fans. Taking to Twitter initially, the actor posted an image with a caption that hinted how season 15 of Supernatural might end. Fans replied to this post on Twitter with similar reactions.

'Supernatural' actor Jared Padelecki reveals a spoiler for the final season

Jared Padelecki began his tweet by posting an image of a signboard that had the word “It will end in tears” written all over it. Thus the actor hinted that the season finale will be an emotional one. In the caption for this image, Jared Padelecki mentioned that this is a spoiler for Season 15 of Supernatural.

Further on, the actor jovially said that regardless, people still know him to be a cry baby. This joke was in reference to the times his character has cried on the show.

Season 15 spoiler (but we all know I’m a cry-baby) pic.twitter.com/BxTXKMIw4H — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 25, 2020

I am convinced that I will cry for all the last episodes! you have become part of my family, that important part that gives me emotions day by day! hard to say goodbye to this series and hard to say to you and sam to your fantastic character! Thank you for Sam and for love ! pic.twitter.com/ycps6DKq30 — #PAULWESLEY #JAREDPADALECKI #TOMELLIS (@AKFILE) August 25, 2020

Of course i will be a big crybaby jensen and jared are always be apart of my life #SPNFamilyForever much love krissy — Krissy Elizabeth 🔮💔 (@witchykrissy) August 25, 2020

Fans in the comments section of the post did get quite emotional as the show will be going off air after a long time. Supernatural is currently one of the most loved shows as audiences have praised its unique and imaginative premise. Thus, knowing that the final season will end in tears, fans got a bit emotional and started speculating if they will be tears of joy or sadness. To clear this up, Katherine Ramdeen commented that Jared Padelecki meant that it will be tears of joy.

Thus, fans got a bit relieved, however Supernatural is known for its twists and thus fans are expecting the show to go out gracefully. Several comments came pouring in where fans expressed how overwhelmed they have been feeling knowing that the beloved show will soon end with the arrival of Season 15.

He means tears of happiness, guys.



Obviously 🙄 — KᗩTᕼEᖇIᑎE ᖇᗩᗰᗪEEᑎ (@katramdeen) August 25, 2020

