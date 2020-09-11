Ahead Of 'Supernatural' Season 15, Jensen Ackles Shares Glimpses Of His Final Days On Sets

Supernatural is soon going to bid adieu to its fans. Ahead of the show’s conclusion, Jensen Ackles a.k.a Dean Winchester recently took to Instagram to share pictures from his final day on the sets of Supernatural. In the first picture, he is seen inside a car while he gives a strong look for the picture.

In the second picture, Jensen Ackles is spotted flashing a wide smile while sitting at the back of the car. The third picture was a candid shot of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The duo was spotted talking to each other while standing near a car. Jared Padalecki plays the role of Sam Winchester in the series Supernatural.

Jensen Ackles also wrote a heartfelt note as he bid adieu to his 15-year long journey on the sets of Supernatural. He wrote, “Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15-year journey. One that has changed my life forever.” He further extended his gratitude towards everyone who has watched and supported him in his journey.

The actor also said that there are not enough words to explain how grateful he is for all the memories that he will carry with him forever. Calling it a ride and a run, he stated that these pictures are a few shots from his final days on the sets with his Supernatural family.

Jensen Ackles ended his note saying, “I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero services. Go figure. Stay tuned”. Fans in huge number praised Jensen Ackles for the pictures and also complimented his performance in the show. Take a look at Jensen Ackles' Instagram post.

Jared Padelecki reveals a spoiler for the Supernatural season 15

In the recent past, Jared Padelecki posted a spoiler without context for Supernatural season 15. Taking to Twitter initially, the actor posted an image with a caption that hinted towards the ending of Supernatural season 15. Jared Padelecki began his tweet by posting an image of a signboard that had the word “It will end in tears” written all over it.

Thus, the actor's tweet makes it evident that the season finale will supposedly be an emotional one. In the caption for this image, Jared Padelecki mentioned that this is a spoiler for Supernatural season 15. Further on, the actor jovially said that regardless, people still know him to be a cry baby. This joke was in reference to the times his character has cried on the show.

Season 15 spoiler (but we all know I’m a cry-baby) pic.twitter.com/BxTXKMIw4H — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 25, 2020

