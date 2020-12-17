Gillian Anderson Lounges In The Royal Chairs On The Sets Of 'The Crown', See Here

Gillian Anderson has essayed one of the main roles in The Crown season 4, and so far the audience has been in complete awe of her on-screen as Margaret Thatcher. She shared a picture of herself on social media in which she can be seen on the sets of The Crown season 4. Let’s have a look at Gillian Anderson’s Twitter handle and see what the actor shared.

‘Just trying it out’

Gillian Anderson posted this picture on Twitter recently in which she can be seen lounging in the royal chairs dressed as her character. Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher can be seen in The Crown season 4 and is being loved by her fans in her portrayal as the Prime Minister. As the actor shared this photo on Twitter, she added ‘just trying it out’ right above it. Many of her fans loved her post while others applauded her for her spectacular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. Many of her fans who already watched The Crown season 4 also stated how eagerly they were waiting for the next season. Have a look at some of the reactions of fans under her post.

Thank you for your portrayal of Margaret Thatcher it was just superb. We were really upset when the series ended. How about doing a series about Thatcher ‘The Iron Lady’ ? Speak to makers of The Crown please! — Jan Hutchinson (@Janhutch274) December 16, 2020

Your Thatcher was amazing.

Thanks for that! — Demente Lenta♍ (@VickyCarral) December 17, 2020





The Crown season 4

The Crown revolves around the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her life from 1947 to the present day. Season 4 of the show consists of the time period between 1979 to 1990 which is set during the time when Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister. It also introduces Prince William and Lady Diana Spencer along with their wedding and other major events in their life.

The Crown season 4 cast

The Crown season 4 cast includes several amazing actors whose spectacular portrayals are being loved by the audiences. The Crown season 4 cast includes actors namely Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer and many more. Some of the recurring artists in the show include Freddie Fox, Sam Phillips, Richard Goulding, Angus Imrie, Tom Byrne, Paul Jesson, Charles Edward, Letty Thomas, Flora Higgins and many others.

