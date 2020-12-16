Phoebe Bridgers Was Unnoticed By A Club Owner Once And The Result Was Hilarious

The American indie musician Phoebe Bridgers is known for her performance as a solo singer and songwriter. She is very active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, she recalled a hilarious incident on her Twitter handle.

Phoebe Bridgers' Twitter post -

In her tweet, she wrote about the incident when a club owner failed to recognize her. She wrote that once she was at a place that had a bunch of band names written on the wall and she read her name out loud with excitement. When she read her name loud, the owner of that place said that the person she was speaking of came there all the time. The owner did not recognize that it was she who was reading her name aloud. Fans added numerous comments on her post. One of them hilariously commented ‘HELP.’

one time I was at one of those places with a bunch of band names on the wall and read my own name out loud with excitement and the owner said “oh yeah she comes in here all the time” — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) December 15, 2020

Phoebe Bridgers' Instagram post -

A few days ago, Phoebe Bridgers also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram. She was seen in a multicoloured sweater and captioned her post saying that if one wanted to look like a straight edge adult with an annual Disney pass then they should wear that sweater. She also mentioned that her sweater said ‘Punisher,’ which is the name of her album. Her post received numerous likes and comments.

About Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe has been a part of musical groups namely Boy Genius and Better Oblivion Community Center. She made her debut with the studio album that is called Stranger in the Alps in 2017, followed by Punisher that came out in 2020. Punisher received widespread critical acclaim. She received four Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist for the same.

At the start of her career, she played the guitar and sang lead vocals in Einstein's Dirty Secret, and played bass in Sloppy Jane. Phoebe’s career rose when she met American singer-songwriter, Ryan Adams. They met through a mutual collaborator Harrison Whitford. Ryan produced Phoebe's major-label debut 7 inches, Killer, and released it on his record label, PAX AM. During this period, the two got into a romantic relationship.

