Recap 2020: From 'Aarya' To 'The Crown'; Top 10 Women-centric Shows That Topped Charts

From blockbuster movies to binge-worthy shows, the year of 2020 has bought fans many fantastic shows & films. And with the pandemic in place, another medium grew to its potential in India and it is the online video streaming platforms. As web shows got more and more famous, a rise in diversity in the cast was also noticed by fans. So here's a list of the top women-centric web shows:

Women Centric Web Series of 2020

Code M

Code M is a show made for ALT Balaji and ZEE5. It casts Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra, Tanuj Virwani as Legal Council Angad Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor Col. Suryaveer Chauhan and Seema Biswas as an alleged terrorist. The show has been critically appraised by many for showing women in uniform instead of men. IMDB rates this show 7.8/10.

Queen's Gambit

Based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel, Queen's Gambit is a mini-series on Netflix. The show's plot revolves around actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the role of Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon who is a chess genius. The show has received high praises by fans and by critics. IMDB rates this show 8.7/10.

Emily In Paris

Emily In Paris is a series created by Darren Star, which premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020. The show is about Emily who moves to Paris to pursue her career but finds many difficulties along the way. The show casts Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and has been renewed for a season 2 as many fans loved the show. The show is about Emily taking control of her own life and destiny while being in a foreign land. IMDB rates this show 7.1/10.

Euphoria

Written by Sam Levinson for HBO, Euphoria is a show about a group of school students who experiment and experience sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity and trauma. Thew show stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs & Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez. The show also received many awards this time in the Emmys. The show has mostly women lead the cast as well. IMDB rates this show 8.4/10.

The Crown Season 4

Released on 15 November 2020, The Crown Season 4 is about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II & Princess Diana. This season has been the far most popular season of the show. The cast of the show is Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer / Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, the Prime Minister. IMDB rates this show 8.7/10.

She

Created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry, She is a Netflix show that released on 20 March 2020. The story follows the life of a female cop played by Aaditi Pohankar. The cast of the show is Aaditi Pohankar as Bhumika Pardeshi, Vijay Varma as Sasya, Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandez and Saqib Ayub as Hemant. IMDB rates this show 6.5/10.

Tiny Pretty Things

Tiny Pretty Things is based on a book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. It recently premiered on Netflix on December 14, 2020. The cast of the show is Brennan Clost as Shane, Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren Lennox & Bayardo De Murguia as Ramon Costa. The show is about baller dancers and their path to success. IMDB rates this show 5.3/10.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is the new web-series co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi based Penoza. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role as a mother looking out for her kids. Fans further see actor Chandrachur Singh as Tej Sareen, Sikandar Kher as Daulat & Ankur Bhatia as Sangram. The show has received much love from fans and also marks Sushmita Sen's comeback into the industry. IMDB rates this show 7.9/10.

Masaba Masaba

Premiered on Netflix on 28 August 2020, Masaba Masaba is a series based on the life of Masaba Gupta & her mother. The show has received many positive reviews from fans. It casts Masaba Gupta as herself, Neena Gupta as herself, Satyadeep Mishra as Vinay and Neil Bhoopalam as Dhairya Rana. IMDB rates this show 6.7/10.

Pushpavalli Season 2

An Amazon Prime Video original series, Pushpavalli Season 2 casts comedian Sumukhi Suresh in the lead. She plays the role of a young woman who is trying hard to adjust with the life around her. The show has received rave reviews by fans and critics and is a must-watch. IMDB rates this show 7.4 out of 10.

Promo Pic Credit: NetflixUS & The Crown Netflix's Instagram

