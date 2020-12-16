Anna Kendrick Thanks Hacker For Reconnecting Her With A School Friend After Twitter Hack

Anna Kendrick had the funniest response to her Twitter account being hacked. The Pitch Perfect actor took to Twitter and thanked the hacker in her tweet. After Kendrick’s account was hacked, many tweets in offensive language were posted. Find out more details about Anna Kendrick’s tweets here.

Many actors have been the victim of cyber-crimes and have had their social media handles hacked. While many of these actors chose to issue an apology while some chose to make a hilarious comment about the entire situation. Anna Kendrick is the latter in this situation.

The Pitch Perfect actor’s Twitter handle was hacked on December 12, 2020. She marked her comeback on Twitter on December 15, 2020 with a hilarious tweet. In the tweet, Anna Kendrick revealed the funny thing about having her Twitter account hacked. She tweeted that people she had not been in contact for years reached out to her. Kendrick further thanked her hacker for “a little anxiety”.

She also revealed this Twitter-hack led her to reconnect with her school friend James. In her comeback tweets, Anna Kendrick also thanked late-night host The Kid Mero for reaching out to her about this hack. In her tweet, Anna called him a “legend” for this help. Take a look at Anna Kendrick’s tweet here.

Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know. So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 16, 2020

Before this Twitter hack, Anna Kendrick showed her vocal support to Hollywood actor Elliot Page. In her tweet, Anna Kendrick called Elliot coming post as “beautiful and eloquent”. She added that Page’s message is a reminder for everybody to be “brave and joyful” even when the atmosphere around us is scary. She concluded her message by sending her “love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes” to Page. Take a look at Anna Kendrick’s comment on Elliot Page’s Twitter post here.

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

After coming out as trans in their Twitter post, Elliot Page thanked the people who supported him through this journey. He revealed how blessed he feels to finally love himself and pursue his “authentic self”. In his tweet, Elliot Page also revealed how this journey was inspired by many members of the trans community.

