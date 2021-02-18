Gina Carano Makes First Public Appearance After Being Fired From Disney's Mandalorian Show

Gina Carano played the role of Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Disney + series The Mandalorian. Gina was fired by Disney last week after she posted controversial posts on Instagram. The actress and MMA fighter was snapped for the first time after she was axed from her role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.

Also Read: Gina Carano Says She Learned About Her Firing From 'The Mandalorian' Through Social Media

Gina Carano In Star Wars' The Mandalorian

Gina Carano who played the role of Cara Dune in the Star Wars franchise spin-off uploaded a post on Instagram that compared Jews in the Holocaust to conservatives in the US. She had taken to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours…. even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don´t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that different from hating someone for their political views?"

Also Read: Dana White Targets Ariel Helwani While Reacting To Gina Carano’s The Mandalorian Dismissal

She was soon fired for making such a controversial statement. She was spotted on Tuesday, February 16 for the first time after news broke out of her being fired. The actor was spotted while entering a building. She was wearing dark sweatpants and a hoodie with a red and black checkered hat. The actor was quick to show the middle finger to the photographer who snapped her picture. Check out Gina Carano's photos below:

Also Read: After Being Fired From 'The Mandalorian', Gina Carano Announces New Project

Gina Carano's The Mandalorian

Gina told ex- Times columnist and, Bari Weiss, on Tuesday that she was unaware of the news that she was fired from the movie. She claims that she also came to know about her being axed from the Disney movie just like other people through social media.

Post the announcement of Gina Carano's The Mandalorian, there was news about Cara Dune action figures coming out again this year after her action figures in 2020 was sold out quickly. Now according to Reporter, Hasbro the toy manufacturing company has put the production of Cara Dune action figures on hold.

Also Read: Daily Ent Recap Feb 11: Priyanka Chopra's Book Mentions The Backlash She Got & Other News

Gina Carano's Movies

Gina Carano on Friday announced the news that she will be producing and starring in a new film in collaboration with The Daily Wire, an American news website founded by Ben Shapiro. The took to Instagram and posted a picture of the article that said, "They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Post her controversial Instagram post, Variety magazine reported that she has been also dropped by her talent agency UTA in light of the religious statement she made.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.