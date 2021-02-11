Daily Ent Recap Feb 11: Priyanka Chopra's Book Mentions The Backlash She Got & Other News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Priyanka Chopra writing her memoir to the release date of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's novel, many celebrities made headlines on February 11. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir mentions the backlash she faced

In her memoir titled as Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra has also mentioned the negative response she faced when she had met PM Modi. The outcry was over her choice of attire. She had worn a skirt and sitting cross-legged as she interacted with him. She has stated that she had become global news and that is not how she wanted to be in the limelight.

Release date of Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's novel announced

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram to announce that her debut novel Mapping Love will be released in May 2021. The teaser of the novel was also dropped by the director. The novel chronicles her years of experience. In the caption, she wrote, 'Mapping Love' my debut novel releases on 21st May 2021. Thank-you & Gratitude'.

The Mandalorian's Gina Carano removed from the show

Gina Carano who played the character of Cara Dune in the sci-fi series The Mandalorian has been fired from the show for her controversial Instagram stories. In the posts, she has compared the US political scenario to that of Nazi Germany. She has compared the Republicans to the Jews during the Holocaust period.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Oscars 2021 to be held in person

Oscars 2021 will be held in person in April and will go live from multiple locations. In a statement, A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that they will be prioritising the health of everyone who will be in attendance of the show. The awards have been rescheduled from February 28 to April 25.

Elisabeth Moss joins the cast of Barry Levinson's 'The Godfather'

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra and @aswinyiyertiwari Instagram

