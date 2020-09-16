'Girlfriends' Netflix Cast Details And Everything You Need To Know About Their Characters

Girlfriends is an American sitcom television daily soap that premiered on September 11, 2000, and aired on the channel The CW. The show that went ahead to do eight seasons and went off-air in 2008 was successful in making a huge fan-base for itself. The show has recently been released on International Netflix and is enjoying a good run, with audiences re-watching the show feeling nostalgic. Here is all about the lead cast of Girlfriends.

Netflix's Girlfriends cast

Tracee Ellis Ross as Joan Carol Clayton

Tracee Ellis Ross plays the lead character of Joan Carol Clayton in the series. She is considered to be the unofficial “mother” of the group as she always looks out for her friends, even at the cost of dealing with her own problems. She has always had relationship problems and has always struggled in dealing with her love life. Tracee Ellis Ross’ character in the series even gave up her career in law in order to pursue her dreams.

Also Read | Girlfriends Cast Reunite: Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White Get Nostalgic

Golden Brooks as Maya Denise Wilkes

Golden Brooks plays the character of Maya Denise Wilkes in the series. She is a former assistant to Tracee Ellis Ross’ character and a housewife who is an aspiring authour. She has married her high school sweetheart and is even a mother to one. Golden Brooks’ character in the series is the sassiest of all.

Also Read | 'Moesha', 'Girlfriends' And Other Classic Black Sitcoms To Stream On Netflix; See List

Persia White as Lynn Ann Searcy

Persia White plays the character of Lynn Ann Searcy in the series. She is an intellectual, holding over five post-graduate degrees in the show. Persia White’s character in the series is often considered the bohemian of the group because of her carefree nature and her down-to-earth personality.

Also Read | Brad Pitt’s Ex-girlfriends & Dating History That Fans Will Be Surprised To Know About

Jill Marie Jones as Antoinette "Toni" Marie Childs-Garrett

Jill Marie Jones plays the character of Toni in the series. She is a real estate agent who eventually opens her own brokerage firm as the show moves forward. Jill Marie Jones’ character is considered the selfish and popular one of her girlfriends and she is the self-proclaimed "cute one" of the group in the series.

Also Read | Brad Pitt’s Ex-girlfriends & Dating History That Fans Will Be Surprised To Know About

Reggie Hayes as William Jerrowme Dent

Reggie Hayes plays the character of William Jerrowme Dent in the series. He is the girls' closest male friend and is portrayed as somewhat of a "mama's boy". Reggie Hayes’ character possesses self-confidence and a dry sense of humour.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.