Girlfriends Cast Reunite: Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White Get Nostalgic

Girlfriends TV show actors Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White recently reunited on a video call to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary and to take a walk down memory lane. The four women talked a lot about their lives over a couple of drinks and revealed an important update related to the show. Read on to know what the four actors talked about and more updates on Girlfriends.

Girlfriends on Netflix

In a recent ET exclusive meet-up, the Girlfriends cast reunited and mentioned that the show would soon stream on Netflix in honour of its 20th anniversary. In the video, fans could see Tracee Ellis Ross, who played Joan, Jill Marie Jones who played Toni, Golden Brooks, who played Maya, and Persia White, who played Lynn, in the series back in 2000. Later, they all started talking about where life had taken them and other things about the show.

The stars talked a lot about how long it had been since the show had aired and how things had changed since then. Tracee Ellis Ros mentioned that the show had run for eight years and that it was very important to so many people. Fans also saw a reunion sorts of bits in Blackish and loved the cameo when it had happened.

The cast also talked about how important it was for them to voice their opinions and make sure everyone's opinions were represented. Persia White mentioned that if something happened on the show that didn't seem right they would talk about it and make sure it didn't happen again. They also mentioned how hard they tried to make a good show and how all their efforts were put into making sure black women were represented in the right way. Fans can now stream the show on Netflix and many other shows that showcase a majority of African-American cast members and their stories.

