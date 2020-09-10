Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, And Lee Joon To Come Together For A Drama By Jung Woo Sung

After super hit K-drama Goblin, Gong Yoo will be seen in his next project alongside Bae Doona, Lee Joon and more. The actor has confirmed his presence for the upcoming series under Netflix’s banner. The title of the series is reported to be The Sea of Silence. According to a report in Soompi, a Korean news media portal Jung Woo Sung will be the executive producer for the anticipated series.

Gong Yoo, Lee Joon and Bae Doo Na in a new series

The makers have described the series The Sea of Silence to be a sci-fi series. The series will also have an element of horror. The series is based on ‘end-of-time’ concept as per the makers. It will briefly explore ‘hunger and shortage’ of essentials as reported by Soompi. The story is about a group of earth residents travelling to mars to retrieve samples from the moon. However, fate leads them to a life and death situation.

In the series, Bae Doona is essaying the role of an astrobiologist. She is newly joined to a team of people flying to the moon, trying to discover the cause behind an accident. Gong Yoo, on the other hand, will be essaying the role of a team head who goes above and beyond to get the samples from the moon. He gives leadership and guidance to his team to complete his mission, but is at loggerheads with Bae Doona’s character, as described in Soompi.

Lee Joon will be in the shoes of an engineer that is Ryu Tae Saek. Saek is a talented man with proven abilities in his field. He was also be associated with defence services of South Korea. He joins the team flying to the moon to live a life beyond the office.

Choi Hang Yong, who has also directed a short film under the same name, will be helming the series. The short film was a hit back when it released, as per reports. Like the series, it had a global release on Netflix. The script of the series will be brought to life by Park Eun Gyo. She is credited with film Mother, which was critically acclaimed.

Promo Image Credits: Bae Doo Na' Instagram

