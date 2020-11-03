'Grand Army' On Netflix: Find Out Who Plays Joey In Grand Army

The new Netflix series Grand Army made its streaming debut on October 16, 2020. Loosely based on Slut: The Play, by Katie Cappiello, the show is gradually rising among the ranks of Netflix series. Grand Army on Netflix chronicles around the lives of Joey Del Marco, Dom Pierre, Sid Pakam, Jayson Jackson, and Leila Kwan Zimmer at Grand Army High School, a public high school, in Brooklyn, New York. Ever since the show has released on the platform, fans on Twitter have been swooning over the characters and storyline. Read on to find out, “Who plays Joey in Grand Army?”

Who plays Joey in Grand Army?

Joey from Grand Army is the lead character on the show and is a junior at 'Grand Army'. The self-sufficient teenager has been through a lot in a very short life she has lived so far. Joey is unafraid to speak her mind and will not hesitate to push the envelope a little farther especially when it comes to her reputation. According to Grand Army Netflix page, Joey is played by the 21-year-old American actor Odessa A’Zion.

A report in Yahoo entertainment reveals that the actor is famous for her work in Fam and Nashville. She has been acting since she was younger, and has previously was credited under the name Odessa Adlon. She has reportedly attended the Charter High School of the Arts (CHAMPS), in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California.

Joey from 'Grand Army' on Instagram

The 21-year-old actor has over 300,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She often shares her thoughts on current issues through her Instagram. Her feed is quite interesting as it features many stunning modelling pictures of her, but she has often shared her thoughts on controversial issues plaguing our times.

'Grand Army' Cast: Here are cast members from the show

Aside from Odessa A'Zion the show also stars a plethora of other talented actors. The series features Odley Jean as Dominique "Dom" Pierre, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha "Sid" Pakam, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson and last but not the least, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer. On its IMDb page, the show has garnered 7.3 out of 10 stars.

