The Mandalorian Season 2 Review: Premiere Episode Features Several Easter Eggs

The Mandalorian season 2 dropped for the viewers worldwide today on Friday, October 30, 2020. Fans of the series were eagerly waiting for The Mandalorian season 2 ever since the conclusion of the first season. The Mandalorian season 2 cast features Pedro Pascal in the lead with Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito in guest roles. The Mandalorian plot is expected to be meatier than the first season. Here is a look at The Mandalorian season 2 review of the first episode which released today for the viewers.

Also Read | 5 Quotes From 'The Mandalorian' That Fans Would Love To Revisit Ahead Of Season 2

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2 First Episode Out: Fans Think It Was 'totally Worth The Wait'

The Mandalorian season 2 review

The season 2 premiere delivered well for the fans who are in for a complex story with several cross-connections across the Star Wars universe. Those expecting a simple storyline of good vs evil might be disappointed with the first episode. By looking at The Mandalorian season 1, it is highly unlikely that it will be a simple story. The Mandalorian season 2’s first episode starts with The Mando entering a fight club which is located in a seemingly urban surrounding is a refreshing scene. However, it is also seen that the episode falls trap to its predecessors from the first season. The over-reliance on easter eggs and references to the Star Wars universe can be clearly seen.

A similar storytelling like season 1 is also visible. It remains to be seen if the upcoming episodes also follow a similar storytelling approach. The opening of the first episode is a stark contrast to season 1’s visuals which had several deserts and lush forest landscapes. The fight and action sequences have been beautifully choreographed and the viewers are surely in for a treat of action. The Mandalorian’s hand to hand combat prowess in a brutal fight emphasizes how deadly he can be. The skills of the fight from the hero are something which is rarely seen in season 1. The Mandalorian season 2 plot of the first episode may also seem familiar to the fourth episode of season 1.

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Release On Hotstar? Read All About Season 2

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2: Disney Accidentally Reveals Rosario Dawson Is Ahsoka Tano

In the first episode of season 2, The Marshall also touches upon the nostalgia factor of the series. The fanatics of the Star Wars universe can spot several nods to the characters. At the length of 49 minutes, The Marshall is one of the longest episodes. This might also mean that future episodes will also be longer than season 1. Baby Yoda fans also got to see their favourite character for a bit and the shot of him hiding in a giant pot is one of the best scenes in the episode. The episode’s final moments also hint at the return of Boba Fett. The season has gotten off to a good start with the expectations riding high.

See trailer here:

Image Credits: The Mandalorian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.