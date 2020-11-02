Where Is 'Mandalorian' Season 2 Filmed? Check Out All 'The Mandalorian' Filming Locations

The Mandalorian Season 2 has already premiered on October 30, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar premium. The fans of The Mandalorian series have been excited to see Baby Yoda back on the screen and witness the adventure set in faraway galaxies. The Season 2 cast includes actors like Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon as the main characters.

Read on to know, where is Mandalorian season 2 filmed? Check out The Mandalorian filming locations in America.

Where is 'Mandalorian' season 2 filmed?

The Mandalorian series is filmed majorly at Manhattan Beach Studios in California. The filming is also carried out at other locations of California as well including El Segundo studio and LA. Take a look at a few of the pictures from the locations.

MBS aka Manhattan Beach Studios, Manhattan Beach, California

The Star Wars universe was brought to life at the MBS Studios located in California, with a major part of the filming that was done using visual effects, industrial lighting with Pixomondo VFX playing a major part in the amazing visual effects, according to Express.co.uk. Here is a glimpse of another gig being filmed at the MBS studios.

El Segundo in Los Angeles, California

Some of the scenes from The Mandalorian we filmed in the beachside city of El Segundo as well, according to IMDb. El Segundo Studios have been the location for many other popular projects like Avatar, Iron Man and Heat to name a few. Here are a few pics from the studios.

Where is 'Mandalorian' desert filmed?

The show viewers often search about 'Where is Tatooine filmed in The Mandalorian?' The Tattoine is actually the fictional desert that is shown in the Star Wars franchise. According to atlasofwonders portal, although The Mandalorian was primarily filmed in large sets located in Los Angeles and other California regions the exterior desert shots of the series have been filmed in Death Valley National Park. The location of this park is in eastern California and Nevada region. The location is known for its distinct Canyon, colourful rocks, salt flats and many other geographical features.

The Mandalorian Season 2 showcases the story of The Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey while facing enemies as well as rallying with the allies so as to make a way through a dangerous galaxy after Galactic Empire collapses. The show is created by Jon Favreau and was premiered last November. It became an instant hit among the Star Wars fans, with the titular character of The Mandalorian and the baby Yoda becoming the talk of the town. The new season of The Mandalorian premiered from Friday, October 30 on Disney+ Hotstar premium, with new episodes releasing each Friday.

